Assuring future of professional rodeo through genetics

It’s great to see the National Finals Rodeo going on at Las Vegas with some normalcy. It’s a classic event of our western culture. What makes it even more special is that a lot of you know some of the contestants personally that are vying for a world title, plus many of you attend the world event in person.
It’s the bull riding event that concerns me most. The general public has the misconception of someone who pulls down on a bull must be a bit short of a full load. To the contrary, bull riders have to be highly intelligent. It’s commonly known that when squirrels take a long leap they look first to know where they land. Bull riders do the same. The unsuccessful ones watch the ground to pick a spot to land, while the successful keep their eyes fixed on the bulls head movement and can choose their own landing.
Here’s where the intelligence come into play. When you watch a bulls head movement, that usually indicates his body is going to go the opposite direction. I took my turn at it for a few years as most of our culture’s youth did, and I even went to the pay window a few times.
Growing up, my brothers and I would run a couple of Dad’s “heifer bulls” into the cattle working chute and ride them out, always when dad was away haying or something.
My first rodeo was at Ekalaka, Mont. I rode along with my older brother Jim, who entered the bareback competition. Our middle brother Chuck was having girlfriend issues that weekend so I “borrowed” his Northwest Rodeo Cowboys Association card, as I was yet to get mine. I got both my bulls covered, took second on one and second in the two day aggregate and walked out of there with a check for $55, which Chuck had to endorse over to me. I had put him in their top 10 standings and was on my way to a world title.
I can honestly say I was never afraid to pull down on a bull; it was a challenge and an adrenaline rush. The fear came in when some “idiot” opened the gate, but I was scared to death of drawing a couple of bulls of the stock contractors we followed, but by luck never drew them. The worst bull that nobody wanted was a tall, lanky, athletic, high leaping, belly roller with a dirty habit of throwing his head back at you, using that rack that would make a prize mount over anybody’s fireplace. His name was “High Horn.” He also had a craving for human flesh. But anyway, I soon found out I wasn’t “intelligent” enough to be a bull rider.
Okay, that’s enough sarcastic humor, but all in fun. Really, I have the utmost respect and admiration for them. Now-a-days they pump weights, watch videos and study each bull. Back in my era we all “trained” in the local bar until closing time, then took a seat on a bull that next afternoon; although a lot of the bulls you could get in the money on, today the judges would offer you a re-ride.
In the old days they tried out stock in general to discover which had the ability and desire to make the rodeo string. They have since selected and built bloodlines of the very best rough stock which continues to produce the world’s rankest horses and bulls alike.
That brings me to this thought. If the cowboys are to “keep pace” with the rough stocks bloodlines, something has to be done; although at the bronc chutes it’s already evolving. For example, Canada’s world class saddle bronc riders, Rod and Denny Hay, have a sister that married the world champion “Auzzie,” Glenn O’Neal. Highly ranked Colburn Bradshaw is married into the famous Wright rodeo family out in Utah. A product of this concept is already coming to light. South Dakota’s classy young up and coming saddle bronc rider, Shorty Garrett, is a nephew to the many times world bareback champions, Marvin and Mark Garrett on the sire side, and Casey Tibbs’ genetics through his mother’s side.
So the bronc riders are keeping pace, but the bull riding event is slower developing. So for the future bull riders to keep pace with the world’s rankest bulls, I’ve devised a sure-fire plan.
This would be to take the top 10 bull “Twisters” and cross them with each others sisters.