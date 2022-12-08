Auto parts problem is frustrating from all angles

The car trouble started out slowly. About a year ago, I had to press a little more on the brake pedal to get it to engage. I thought maybe it was just a little extra thigh fat hindering the brake’s response. As the summer progressed, I thought maybe I should get my brakes checked. As luck would have it, the braking system behaved well for the mechanic. Of course it would.

Then about a month ago while driving on the Interstate and trying to read the vanity plate of the car ahead of me, I braked when I got too close and felt only the car floor.

This time when I brought my car into the repair shop, the mechanic also experienced the inability to stop. He thought the problem might be the master brake cylinder. The word “master” caused visions of dollar bills to float in front of my eyes, but what choice did I have? Installing one of those parachutes in the back was probably costly too.

In a week or so, I called the shop and asked about my car’s repair progress. I was regretfully informed that the master cylinder didn’t seem to be the problem after all. It apparently needed an ABS (whatever that is). The only explanation that I actually heard was “more money.”

Two weeks went by. I thought maybe I should check on my car again. There was a pause when I called and for a moment, I thought they might have forgotten that I was the owner of the dust-laden car that had taken up permanent residence in their lot.

“The thing is ....” the gentleman on the phone said, “the part your car needs is not available in the entire United States and no one can tell us when they will be available.”

Apparently “American made” cars are only assembled in America. Their parts come from other places of the world. I had visions of ships and trucks carrying car parts around melting icebergs, powering through war-ravaged Ukraine, getting lost in the Bermuda Triangle and even of drivers who decided to stop for all-you-can-eat tacos in Mexico and were still eating. Wherever my needed car part is, I just know that it hasn’t gotten here in the past month.

Perhaps it was time to think about getting a new car, I ruminated. Our car is 12 years old and has a lot of miles on it. A new car seemed like a good idea until we started visiting car dealerships in the area.

At first I noticed the price tags hanging from the rear view mirrors. I think the term for the cold sweaty palms and hyperventilating that happens as you gaze at a price tag is “sticker shock.”

“Don’t act like an old lady,” I chastised myself. “Old people complain about the cost of things all the time.” I refused to show my surprise at the cars’ price tags.

It was about that time that I noticed the other stickers in the windows. I moved in closer and saw the sign “sold” on every single new car in the lot. I confronted the salesman and he said, “Yup. They are all sold.”

“Why haven’t they been taken home yet? Did you sell them all today?”

“We can’t let them off the lot because of an electronic piece that has been recalled. We are waiting for that electronic piece to come in.” And I suddenly had reoccurring visions of icebergs, the Bermuda Triangle and small children in third world countries working long hours to make these valuable parts.

“When does the next shipment of new cars come in?” I asked.

The salesman consulted his computer. “In two weeks,” he said. Then he looked closer at the screen. “All but two of them have already been sold.”

“What?” I thought he was joking. He showed me the screen and then showed me which two were left. I pointed at one line of computer description and said, “We’ll take that one” and slapped down a deposit.

The new car hasn’t arrived yet. We are still waiting. The part for our old car hasn’t arrived yet. We are still waiting.

If neither car becomes available to us – old or new – I will have to try to remember how to ride my bike again. I definitely have room for it in the garage now.