I should have followed the bear’s example. I should have crawled into a deep hole and slept all winter without eating. Sure, people would avoid me in the spring because I would have lost all my social skills and I would be so hungry as to be dangerous, but I wouldn’t find myself in this predicament if I had just followed Mother Nature’s example of the bear.

Now, with my annual doctor’s physical looming on the horizon, I am faced with finding clever ways of disguising my increased girth. Of course, I will do the usual to minimize the effects of winter eating. I’ll cut my hair, wear summer clothing to the appointment, fast the day before, remove my shoes, socks and be down to my recently clipped toenails. The doctor will still remind me, I suppose, that if I consume more than my body needs, the extra calories have to be stored somewhere. Those calories weren’t very clever where they chose to hide. In fact, they didn’t bother hiding at all.

I knew I might be out of control in my eating on that night when I got ready to step into the shower and found M&Ms in my underwear. I usually don’t let any of them get away from me, but there they were. There was a moment of panic after I disposed of the evidence that I would not be able to get rid of the colored rings they left behind. Thankfully Dial soap not only works on bacteria, but also on candy-coated circles.

Then there was the day I looked down at the floor to search for a button that I lost. The turtle neck collar of my sweater seemed to be in the way of bending my head completely. I reached up to pull it down only to find that I was wearing a V-neck t-shirt. In a mirror I saw that my chin had grown a twin and it was inhibiting my neck’s mobility.

By about December, after days of bad weather, I was looking for things to be grateful for and found, surprisingly, that there wasn’t as great a need to sweep the kitchen floor in recent days.

“We are getting neater and neater,” I bragged to my spouse one day, only to squeeze my double chin tight enough to see the food lined up on a new belly shelf, all proud as if it were a grocery store display.

By January, when the winter had been long and the sunlight in short supply, I woke up to find that the two sides of the zipper in my favorite blue jeans were about as far apart as the banks of the Mississippi River.

“What is going on here?” I exclaimed exasperatedly. I was in a bad mood as I switched to my sweatpants. The day was gloomy and cold and I had a bit of a runny nose, I think. (Sometimes it is hard to tell between sadness and a slight cold.) I didn’t find joy in my life again that day until late afternoon when I discovered that extra box of fine chocolates that I had purchased for an emergency Christmas gift. You know, the kind of gift you want to have on hand in case you forgot someone on your Christmas list or got an unexpected gift.

That box of chocolates had a key on the underside of the cover to guide me to my favorite chocolates and once again I could hear the Angels singing in heaven. At the end, though, it didn’t really matter that the box identified the candy by name because by 9:00 that night, the top layer was all gone, favorites and new favorites.

But now it is time to face my weakness. The doctor will hold a “mirror” up to my self-abuse and try once again to get me onto the right path. I will try to tell him that if I could just skip winter, I would be as strong and healthy as could be. If I could hibernate and not eat, like the bears, I would be better off.

The doctor’s mirror, however, will just reflect that the only thing I have in common with the bears is my unshaved legs and the eyebrows I haven’t shaped since October.