Behavioral health perils for dairy industry continue

Economic stress and its accompanying behavioral health perils are persistent for many dairy producers, which makes this form of agricultural livelihood more troublesome than for most segments of agriculture. According to USDA data, the number of certified dairy producers in the U.S. has declined from 136,000 in 1992 to 34,000 in 2019.

The loss of dairy farms has occurred mostly among family-sized operations, although several large operations with more than 5,000 cows have also left the industry. According to U.S. Department of Labor data (https://www.usinflationcalculator.com/inflation/milk-prices-adjusted-for-inflation), during the time frame from 2000 to 2020 the market price for milk has been mostly at or below break-even prices, with only brief episodes of profitability.

There were upsurges in calls and emails from stressed dairy farmers and family members to farm crisis hotlines in a seven-state Midwestern region (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin) whenever prices for milk dropped significantly below break-even for more than a few months. The hotline managers provided monthly reports to AgriWellness, Inc., a nonprofit entity which I direct (www.agriwellnessinc.org).

Suicides by dairy farmers also increased during the worst economic episodes for dairy producers. A June 2019 Matter of Fact television program hosted by Soledad O’Brien examined the high rate of suicide by dairy farmers, including a Wisconsin farmer who was marginalized out of a multi-generational family operation.