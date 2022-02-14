Being an event’s entertainment isn’t all fun and games

I had a banquet on the books at Aberdeen, S.D., for the Minneapolis-based grain buying firm, Benson and Hedges, at South Dakota’s annual Wheat Producer’s Convention. The firms C.E.O., Larry Newman, and I had met while each giving our presentations at Scranton, N.D.’s Equity Exchange annual. We hit it off well, explaining how I landed the job.
It’s a five- or six-hour drive for me, but in the dead of winter you never know what you might run across, so I allowed myself a good 10 hours. If I arrived early I could relax a little in my room, plus the pre-banquet socials were always a high priority of mine. It always gives me a chance to visit and mingle with the people I am about to entertain, which sort of points a person in whichever direction their views, humor and so on lie, plus you can acquire certain small, humorous issues of the officers at the head table that their patrons weren’t aware of. It sort of familiarizes and bonds you with them, rather than “walking in cold” at the last minute.
Up out of the Badlands past Medora and on through Dickinson, it was a beautiful, bright, crisp, sunny winter day with a snow and ice free, dry interstate. Pulling up that small rise just on the east side of the Richardton exit I ran into a “ground zero” blizzard with snow fog and high winds which surprisingly had happened at this very same place on at least one other occasion, but not quite as severe. I soon came up behind a procession of about a dozen vehicles, all running at about 30 mph and hoped nobody slowed speeds or there would be a pile-up.
Two high-vanned, company long haulers were on my back bumper before pulling out in the passing lane. Worried about my Aberdeen commitment, I pulled out right behind the second one as we passed the vanguard of the group and headed into the unknown. I followed the faint shadow of the high corners of the rear of my leader as the storm raged past Bismarck and on and on, but at least I was holding a 45 mph advance as time slowly passed.
At Jamestown, I had to abort my trail breakers and head south on #281, for the border. Almost immediately I was held up by a massive line of vehicles doing 15 mph. I’m sure I wasn’t the only frustrated one in the bunch, but after several miles of this a semi flat bed loaded with building rafters came out of oblivion and blasted past all of us not having any knowledge of what might be coming head on in the storm blinded north-bound lane. It turned out okay, but just as easily could have produced a multi-casualty pile up. I’m sure I wasn’t the only one that’s blood was boiling.
Another five or six miles down the highway, the lead car with an elderly couple in it turned off on a county dirt road and headed home. We upped it to 30 mph the rest of the way to Aberdeen. I walked into the Holiday Inn lobby on the east side of town where Larry met me at the door. He had a trail wore into that floor tiling like cows going to water.
“Get to your room and get your suit on, you’ve got 10 minutes, I’ve got you registered.”
“Yes, sir,” I replied and hit the elevator button.
It was a large banquet of several hundred people and once they started responding, I regained some energy and had a fun time with them.
As we finished, Larry, standing beside me, said, “I don’t know if you’re a drinking man or not, but we have complimentary drinks in Room 327.”
I said, “Show me the door.”