‘Bingo’ is serious business, not for the faint of heart

I did something tonight that I had vowed I’d never do: I played Bingo somewhere other than my dining room table. My sister talked me into it. She has tended to talk me into things since we were children. So tonight, at the late hour of 7 p.m., I joined her in this gray-haired debauchery.

I had gone to an ATM and gotten some cold, hard cash earlier in the day. I handed over my $20 bill (as that is the only denomination the ATM dispenses) to buy four bingo cards for $3. I was met by a loud voice saying, “What am I supposed to do with that? You have to pay in one dollar bills! I can’t make change if everyone pays in big bills like that!”

Luckily my sister came to my rescue and quickly gave me the dollar bills I needed.

“I’m sorry,” my sister said. “I forgot to tell you about that.”

I wondered what other perils awaited me. Apparently it was a rough bunch and about to get rougher.

My sister directed me to the counter where you could buy sodas and popcorn and ice cream bars. The lady taking the orders was a friendly face. I ordered a diet coke and popcorn.

“A fresh batch is popping. I’ll bring it to you when it is done, okay? That will be 75 cents.”

Wow. That was quite a deal.

“I’ll pay for the popcorn now, too,” I told her.

“That is with the popcorn,” she said.

There hasn’t been a deal like that since about 1945.

I put the bingo cards in front of me at the table as I saw the others do. The cards had red see-through flaps that slid to cover the numbers. Those of you who have played big-time bingo like this probably know what I’m talking about, but I had only played with the grandchildren at home and we put little round disks over the numbers.

Naively, I slid all the red windows over the numbers and sat back and waited for the games to begin. My sister leaned over and said, “You need to slide them all open. You slide them shut when they call the number.”

I looked up and saw 100 pairs of eyes staring at me in disbelief. I quickly slid all the windows open.

I thought I knew how to play bingo. You just get five numbers in a row in any direction, right? And in real crazy games, all the numbers on your card are covered. Well, I guess that isn’t the case when you go pro. They played such things as “palm tree” and “love letter” and “small picture frame.”

Sometimes it was hard to figure out the pattern, so much to my surprise, I found myself with a bingo. I hollered out, “I got it!” And again the 100 pairs of eyes stared at me.

My sister whispered, “You have to say the word “bingo.”

“Bingo!” I hollered excitedly. Which was met by several comments about how “you need to speak up more.” “Your voice is too soft.” “You can’t say anything but ‘Bingo.’ ”

It seemed that more people than necessary felt compelled to drive the point home. I felt like I was in third grade again and my teacher wasn’t pleased with my recitation of the multiplication tables.

The cashier reluctantly came to my table and paid out $5. I wanted to tell her that I wanted it paid in one dollar bills, but decided against it.

I got a bingo two more times. I started to hear grumblings of “Beginner’s luck,” and “Are the numbers read back by someone she doesn’t know?” and “How come she keeps winning?” Followed by just plain old groans.

At the end of the evening, I took my ill-gained profits into the dark night and went home, worried that I might be mugged on the street for my $15 and sadly realizing that I probably won’t ever be going pro.

