She sits on her throne – the Queen of Romance. Her platinum blonde hair is expertly coiffed, framing her small face like a diamond picture frame. Her clear light blue eyes beckon the attention of single men from all corners of the castle like the siren of mermaids beckon sailors into dangerous waters. Hot pink nail polish flashes from her finger tips like signals from magic wands.

Potential Kings slide on soft-soled shoes toward her, cautiously. Their eyes follow some invisible GPS signal. Their bodies bend forward in an effort to reach the queen faster than their feet allow. They have on their knightly sweaters and their scents of oak mixed with spices. They are newly shaved in their hope of having an audience with the Queen.

The Queen does not acknowledge their presence at first. As the Kingly candidates get closer to the throne, the distance between rivals gets smaller. Tensions rise and it appears that swords may be drawn – swords with rubber-tipped bottoms and curved handles. Eyes avert from the Queen and to each other, a measure taken of the other men’s quality, their audacity, their veracity. How will this end? Who will win?

Then, not so suddenly from behind, comes a brave knight, still in his carriage. His four wheels run over leather-clad feet, bumping aside the menacing swords, ignoring the eyes focused on battle. He smiles at the Queen as he reaches the place where her feet rest, sweeping down with one arm to retrieve her handkerchief and presents it to her with a small bow.

The Queen allows eyes to regain some focus and she honors him with a slight smile as she takes the handkerchief from his extended hand.

Suddenly, the court breaks up as the maids in waiting announce that it is time to head to the lunchroom for dinner. And I am reminded once again that there can be romance found anywhere at any time, even in a nursing home. Even at the age of 96.

The Queen is my mother. As I have an audience with her at the royal court, I smile at the flirting and competition that can still be found even into old age. My mother, who spent her life working hard and not having time for any “nonsense” after my father died, finds herself surrounded by admirers. She even seems to elicit a drool from some of them, whether such admiration is meant to be displayed in this way or not.

My mother is not aware of these gentlemanly intentions, sadly. She just blissfully smiles and graces each romantic candidate with a slight nod. She won’t remember tomorrow that there was some nudging out of the way or challenging stares amongst potential suitors. She does not care one way or another who sits by her, who pours more water into her glass, who pushes her wheelchair down the hall. Her aloofness seems to stir the passions even more.

My sisters and I wonder which one, if any, of these attentive men have dreams of becoming our new father. Such speculation, though, is of course in jest as we have long lost the need for parenting and no longer have to ask permission for the car keys.

We are aware of the jealousy in a few of the other ladies of the court. They watch as my mother sits amongst the men who wait for her bidding, silently seething at outward displays of affection. With each hand pat, each shoulder touch, each knee tap, they feel betrayed by my mother and the men who pay her attention.

My mother is unaware of such rivalry and does not wish to be causing it. She does not seek the attention and really does nothing but smile on occasion in recognition of a kind act. She would gladly share with others if she were capable of analyzing the situation and deflecting some of the attention.

As I leave her side I think about how lovely it is to have a Valentine’s Day every day as your life reaches its sunset, to be the Queen surrounded by Knights, to be the object of someone’s affection no matter what your age.