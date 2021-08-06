Canned vegetables on sale are looking pretty good right now

It has been a rough summer for my garden. It has been so dry that at one point when I saw a team bus drive on the highway past our house, I considered flagging it down to see if the baseball players would come and spit on it for a while.
The garden season didn’t start out well. Just when the plants popped through the ground, we had a late frost. Everything that had come up had to be covered by blankets, sheets or towels. Sometimes even after all these weeks, I find a cocklebur in my bedding when I wake up in the morning. Not even a good cup of coffee can erase that experience.
The watering has only managed to keep the plants alive. I’m not sure if some will really produce anything of significance. The seed, the water, the sunscreen all come at a price. At the end of June, I started to analyze the cost effectiveness of watering the garden every night. I was thinking about that just as I tripped over the water hose and landed on a rusty spike that had somehow been purged by the dry earth. A doctor visit, a round of antibiotics and a tetanus shot later, I began to be pretty sure that the garden was not an economic benefit this year.
There is something stubborn in me, though, when it comes to gardening. I’ve always had a garden and thus, I must always have one. There is no common sense involved in this reasoning. It’s just that I still get a thrill after all these years when I see a seedling burst through the earth’s crust. It is such a miracle. And so I keep watering.
There had been a glimmer of hope for the raspberry crop this year. The blooms were plentiful. The bees swarmed the small patch in excitement. The berries ripened in the sun and while not large, I found they were sweet when I sampled the first one.
“Maybe it has been worth watering these,” I said aloud to the grasshoppers and rabbits waiting in the long grass along the perimeter of the garden.
“I think I can pick these tomorrow!” I said and went in for the night before the one mosquito born in this dry summer bit me ... again.
The next morning, with my little plastic basket in hand, I headed to my raspberry patch. The patch is about 10 steps from my door. Before I had taken the second step, I could see that something was desperately wrong. The raspberry plants had shrunk overnight. They weren’t nearly as tall as they had been the night before. It looked like a couple of bears had slept in the center of the patch and the berries were stripped from the raspberry canes.
On closer inspection, there were raccoon prints in the dust all around the garden. They must have had a big party and the raccoons tore down almost all of the raspberry plants to consume the ripe crop in its entirety. If they can do that to the raspberries, I can’t imagine that I will get anything out of my little corn patch either. I might as well put out a table cloth, some pats of butter, a salt shaker and some paper towels and let them have at it when the corn is ready.
And yet, when I finish this column, I am once again going out to water my garden. The local grocery store has canned vegetables on sale this week. With what I have spent on rural water this summer, I could supply my extended family with everything from lima beans to carrots and have some money left over.
But I’m still going to try to save the pumpkins. I’ve paid special attention to them this year as I have both pie and “Cinderella” pumpkins growing with promise. I’m a little nervous, though. There were some deer in the field north of our house yesterday and they were looking in the direction of my garden. They are probably saying to each other, “In about two more weeks, let’s head over there and take a bite out each pumpkin like we did last year! It was so much fun!”
If that happens, I might decide to just have a pot or two of tomatoes on the patio next summer.