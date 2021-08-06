Canned vegetables on sale are looking pretty good right now

It has been a rough summer for my garden. It has been so dry that at one point when I saw a team bus drive on the highway past our house, I considered flagging it down to see if the baseball players would come and spit on it for a while.

The garden season didn’t start out well. Just when the plants popped through the ground, we had a late frost. Everything that had come up had to be covered by blankets, sheets or towels. Sometimes even after all these weeks, I find a cocklebur in my bedding when I wake up in the morning. Not even a good cup of coffee can erase that experience.

The watering has only managed to keep the plants alive. I’m not sure if some will really produce anything of significance. The seed, the water, the sunscreen all come at a price. At the end of June, I started to analyze the cost effectiveness of watering the garden every night. I was thinking about that just as I tripped over the water hose and landed on a rusty spike that had somehow been purged by the dry earth. A doctor visit, a round of antibiotics and a tetanus shot later, I began to be pretty sure that the garden was not an economic benefit this year.

There is something stubborn in me, though, when it comes to gardening. I’ve always had a garden and thus, I must always have one. There is no common sense involved in this reasoning. It’s just that I still get a thrill after all these years when I see a seedling burst through the earth’s crust. It is such a miracle. And so I keep watering.

There had been a glimmer of hope for the raspberry crop this year. The blooms were plentiful. The bees swarmed the small patch in excitement. The berries ripened in the sun and while not large, I found they were sweet when I sampled the first one.