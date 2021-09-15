Change farming behaviors to reduce risk of arthritis

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2014.

“Arthritis is a common problem among farmers, partly because the people who farm are older, but also because agricultural production is one of the most physically and psychologically stressful occupations,” says Amber Wolfe, the Arthritis Foundation Coordinator with the National AgrAbility Project, which is administered through Purdue University.

“Farmers jump on and off farm implements and jar their joints and other body parts. They push themselves hard and cut corners, like lifting things that could be lifted mechanically, because they think some tasks will take longer if they use tools designed for the operations.

“Farmers learn to live with pain and too often don’t seek proper diagnosis and treatment,” asserts Wolfe, an Indiana farmer herself. “Estimates are that roughly one-third of all farmers and ranchers have some form of arthritis, but the true incidence is probably higher.”

The term arthritis means inflammation in one or more joints. Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis. It accounts for 16 percent of disabled farmers who become AgrAbility clients, according to Wolfe.

“Osteoarthritis is caused by degeneration of cartilage, the joint lining, ligaments and underlying bone,” says rheumatologist Dr. Shelby Dames.

“Unfortunately, no medications can repair joints, although medications can reduce the pain. In some circumstances replacement with artificial joints may need to be considered,” says Dames, “but behavior and lifestyle changes can significantly help with osteoarthritic symptoms.”