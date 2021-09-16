Checking out today’s new offering to the ‘ditch gods’

Adjacent to my driveway was a large white bag in the ditch and some garbage strewn around the outside of it. It was disgusting but not really surprising. After so many years of living in the country, alongside a highway, you sadly get used to the fact that people litter. You don’t like it, but you get used to it and routinely pick up junk before you mow, or like today, you pick it up even if you aren’t going to mow because it looks so bad.

The white bag looked like a snowdrift on this 98 degree day. While it was comforting to think of cool snow, the disgusting task of picking it up loomed in my near future. As I dug out my plastic gloves, I thought about some of the other gifts that have been left in the ditch over the years.

For example, there have been many shoes. If I didn’t feel the need to wear matching shoes, I could have had quite an assortment added to my wardrobe.

And dirty diapers. There have been a few of them over the years of varying sizes. Some may have even belonged to astronauts – strange and large they were, but I never contacted NASA.

The most popular ditch garbage seems to be beer cans. I guess the word hasn’t gotten out that you shouldn’t be drinking while you are behind the wheel of a vehicle. Or maybe the drivers met a police car and wanted to get rid of evidence. Either way, there have been so many beer cans that the garbage collector left an “AA” meeting card on top of the dumpster one day.

Over the years we have found cushions for sofas and parts of furniture that never made it to their destination intact. We’ve found clothing items galore too. I’ve watched and haven’t seen many shirtless drivers, so I’m not sure why the clothing has found its way into roadside grass. And the mystery of why there is sometimes only one sock in the dryer has been answered: Its mate is wrapped around pigweed in a ditch somewhere.