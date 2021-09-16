Checking out today’s new offering to the ‘ditch gods’

Adjacent to my driveway was a large white bag in the ditch and some garbage strewn around the outside of it. It was disgusting but not really surprising. After so many years of living in the country, alongside a highway, you sadly get used to the fact that people litter. You don’t like it, but you get used to it and routinely pick up junk before you mow, or like today, you pick it up even if you aren’t going to mow because it looks so bad.
The white bag looked like a snowdrift on this 98 degree day. While it was comforting to think of cool snow, the disgusting task of picking it up loomed in my near future. As I dug out my plastic gloves, I thought about some of the other gifts that have been left in the ditch over the years.
For example, there have been many shoes. If I didn’t feel the need to wear matching shoes, I could have had quite an assortment added to my wardrobe.
And dirty diapers. There have been a few of them over the years of varying sizes. Some may have even belonged to astronauts – strange and large they were, but I never contacted NASA.
The most popular ditch garbage seems to be beer cans. I guess the word hasn’t gotten out that you shouldn’t be drinking while you are behind the wheel of a vehicle. Or maybe the drivers met a police car and wanted to get rid of evidence. Either way, there have been so many beer cans that the garbage collector left an “AA” meeting card on top of the dumpster one day.
Over the years we have found cushions for sofas and parts of furniture that never made it to their destination intact. We’ve found clothing items galore too. I’ve watched and haven’t seen many shirtless drivers, so I’m not sure why the clothing has found its way into roadside grass. And the mystery of why there is sometimes only one sock in the dryer has been answered: Its mate is wrapped around pigweed in a ditch somewhere.
There have been a few “girlie” magazines (as my grandmother would have called them). I can’t quite fathom why anyone would pay good money for them. Some have just seemed downright silly and others have made me happy that I was wearing gloves when I picked up the garbage. None of them were published by Weekly Reader or Reader’s Digest.
We have found a couple of wallets and a couple of key fobs with lots of keys on them. Luckily the owners were found for those. No questions were asked in the process of returning them to the rightful owners, though I do admit that there was a great deal of curiosity on my part. No one mistakenly throws out their wallet instead of their Hershey bar wrapper, do they? No one throws out their keys instead of a grease rag do they?
As I headed out the door to pick up the new offering to the “ditch gods” today, I wondered what I would find this time. Over all these years, I have never given up hope that I might find random cash that, hard as I might try, cannot find the owner, so I have to keep it. Today was no different. I still had the hope, but no cash was found anywhere.
The first things I picked up were wrappers for food items. The original owner has similar tastes to mine –wrappers for Chex mix, candy bars, potato chips and a couple of empty Mountain Dew bottles all laid close to the big white bag. And then there were envelopes – lots of them. The addresses on them were for a young couple I know. Neighbors. A couple that would never intentionally litter. It looked to consist of everyday paper products and junk mail. I threw it in my garbage bag. It must have blown out of the back of their pickup or out a back window by mistake on the way to a garbage container.
I only hesitated a little bit when I saw offers for several credit cards strewn along the top of the grass. They had zero percent interest and a guarantee of credit up to $20,000.
Hmmmm ... I wonder if anyone would notice ....