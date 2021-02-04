Childhood traumas can affect us later in our lives

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2014.

One of the ways my wife, Marilyn, and I like to help our adult children is by providing childcare for their infants so the parents can return to their professions. We spent several weeks during the past holidays with our newest grandchild, four-month-old Michael, as well as his two-year-old sister, Alexandra, who live in Utah.

While Marilyn stayed in Utah, I returned to Iowa the day after Christmas so I could take care of things at home and look after another grandchild, Layla in Polk City, Iowa, until Marilyn returned to Iowa. Both sets of her grandparents take turns caring for sociable little Layla, who turns six months old on Jan. 29.

What fun it was to hear Alex call out “Where’s Papa?” (Alex called me either Grandpa or Papa) when she arose in the morning or from a nap. Equally pleasant were ready smiles from Mikey and Layla while I played with them or changed their diapers.

Providing safe, consistent nurturing care to infants is an important investment in their emotional well-being later on. How babies, both human and animal, are nurtured in their infancy affects their later development both psychologically and physically.

Persons who raise pets and livestock know when animals are terrorized as babies, such as by predators or mistreated by caretakers, they usually fear the source of their terror afterwards. They tend to grow slower and are more prone to health issues.

Four main factors are predictive of the degree of later maladjustment: The severity, frequency and type of trauma, and the age at which it occurred. Dr. Lenore Terr, a San Francisco child psychiatrist, undertook much important work in the 1990s to describe the effects of early childhood trauma.