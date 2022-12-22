Christmas preparations – do the best you can at this moment

Right about now you are eyeball-deep in guilt, exhaustion, Christmas programs, and wrapping paper. It is crunch week for holiday preparations. You have nine days left (maybe 8) to get everything done. Sadly, most who are responsible for the family’s holiday enjoyment and memories have depression knocking at their door and exhaustion looking in the window. (Not to mention dollar bills flying up the chimney.) After experiencing many decades of holiday preparations, I’ve learned a thing or two about Christmas.

Something I learned about those who start wearing a Santa hat on the day after Thanksgiving? They are just plain odd. Most of us panic at the sight of red, white and green together. (I don’t know how Italians can even look at their country’s flag year ’round without getting ulcers.) And most of us are just glad to have time to put on regular clothes, let alone a red hat with fur trim.

Remember that even if you only do just one special thing every holiday, your children will have a wonderful memory of childhood. It doesn’t have to be days and days of things that wear you out and make you so crabby that even Santa doesn’t want to have anything to do with you.

Do not watch holiday movies if you are at all fragile. All that snow and romance and hot chocolate shared under mistletoe will gag you if your throat is already tight. Most movies do not show the snarky fights and hurt feelings that happen among relatives sometime between the consumption of turkey and cleaning up the kitchen. That happens more often than most people will admit.

Guilt is a huge factor of Christmas. You might feel guilt over not being with family over the holidays (and missing all the good fights and that dry turkey stuffing that can gag you). Make a phone call or better yet, send a heart-felt letter. You can be there in spirit, if not physically.

You might also feel guilt that you cannot buy the gifts you would like to buy. As corny as it sounds, it is truly the thought that counts. When we were first married and dirt poor, we cut out a picture of what we would give each other if we could. I got a picture of a diamond necklace and my husband got a picture of a new truck. (Which were strange choices since we didn’t have a refrigerator or washer and dryer at that time.) I still have the picture of my diamond necklace. My husband got a new red truck 30 years later. I am still waiting, but I have the evidence I need.

Maybe you can’t afford all the fixings for a Christmas dinner. Just improvise. I remember one Christmas Eve as a child, where we cooked boxed frozen TV turkey dinners and then took the food out of the tray and put it on our nicest dishes. It was a pretty good improvisation, sitting by the Christmas tree and playing Christmas music. I remember it better than the years we had full turkey dinners with all the trimmings.

There is guilt about decorating for the holidays too. It always seems that others have more lights, themed decorations, and better taste in arrangements. I have a friend who has a real knack for turning her home into a winter wonderland complete with holiday quilts on the bed, Christmas towels in the bathroom and fresh greenery with plaid ribbons on the stair banister. The outside of her house makes downtown Las Vegas look like it is on a dimmer switch. It is her “thing.” We remain friends, despite her extraordinary decorating talents, because when she comes to my house during the holidays she is kind and non-critical. She says, “I like what you have done with that red fabric on the table.” (Yup, I worked hard to put that red wrinkled tablecloth on the table.)

Guilt and depression can be beat back if they rear their ugly heads. If you are doing the best that you can at this moment, there should be no guilt. Be as nice to yourself during the holidays as you are (or should be) to everyone around you.

And most of all, remember why there is a Christmas in the first place.

Remember that it started out extremely simple. Not one Christmas card was sent out. Not one cookie baked. Not one megawatt light hung anywhere on the scene.

It was just a day of love and hope and the recognition of a birthday.