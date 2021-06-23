Chronic stress can lead to brain and genetic changes

Readers: Please enjoy this Dr. Michael Rosmann column from 2014.

A small but growing body of research literature indicates that stress can produce changes not only in brain functioning, but also in genetic proclivities passed along to future generations. These scientific findings hold important implications for our physical and behavioral health, and that of our descendants.

A process called methylation changes the expression of DNA. Chemical structures called methyl enzymes increase in response to stressful events and can silence genes from working properly. Evidence suggests early life stresses may have more impact on heritability than later life stresses.

DNA, which is the abbreviation for deoxyribonucleic acid, is the hereditary material in humans and nearly all organisms. The findings are in the early stages of reaching conclusive scientific certainty.

Duke University biochemists Dr. Robert Lefkowitz and Makoto Hara demonstrated that increasing amounts of stress can progressively damage DNA expression and increase the risk for developing cancer and turning hair gray.

In a December 27, 2013, article for the website, www.ClearYourStress.com, Karl McDonald cited additional evidence that chronic stress is the culprit, causing psychological and physiological distress that triggers a drop in a key tumor suppression antigen, called p53.

A more recent study was reported last month by the New York Association of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services. The research was conducted by a team of scientists at Johns Hopkins University, led by Richard Lee, Ph.D.