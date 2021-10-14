Class reunions are beautiful reminders of precious memories

My daughter called on Friday evening. During the conversation, she mentioned a minor frustration from her work day. I didn’t give her much sympathy. I told her, “You think you’ve got it bad? I have to lose 50 pounds, get a face lift and become rich and famous ... by tomorrow!”

The next day was my 50th class reunion. And of course, I did none of those things. It was 30 years too late anyway. Instead, I walked into the banquet hall afraid I wouldn’t recognize anyone and perhaps worse yet, they wouldn’t recognize me. The battle scars of suffering through life’s inevitable disappointments and tragedies and fiercely clutching life’s gifts, we looked at each other through lenses foggy with life experiences. We were for the most part, overweight, a touch wrinkled, and with our eyelids looking like they were threatening to send us into a quick and unexpected nap.

The more I looked, though, the more clearly my former classmates faces appeared – the sweet, kind faces of people I’d grown up with; who had struggled through geometry with me; who could laugh about the bowls of peanut butter on the cafeteria tables suspected to be the same ones from Kindergarten through graduation; and who, in their minds, can still hear the roar of the crowds from their high school sporting events.

There was great storytelling, pundits of wisdom and sweet remembrances. For example, my friend Bucky confided about his worry concerning the state of the world. I readily agreed that these are trying times. He felt some hope though, he said, as he drove through small towns the prior weekend, coming to a stop outside a bar where an S10 pickup was parked. He said he opened the door to the bar and called into the dark recesses, “Who owns this S10 pickup out here?”