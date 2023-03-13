It's basketball tournament time again.
Years back, the small class “C” schools had some real “doozy” gymnasiums for high school basketball competition. I’ll reflect on some that I played in, but first let’s take a look at a couple that my older brothers, Jim and Chuck, Bob Mullen and Jim Olson had the fortune or misfortune of playing in while I was still out in country grade school.
The Verssippi community sets on Green River just a stone’s throw northeast of Dickinson, N.D. Without an official gym, they constructed a laminated, open beamed quonset with a concrete floor and a slick glaze to seal it. As also in many others, chairs were set alongside the walls, but were out on the playing floor. Visiting players would get pinched in the backside by loyal, local fans as they passed the ball in from out of bounds. They were a real “power house” in their later years, as some of their players were a year or two older than the normal senior, due to a practice back then of skipping the fall semester to help with harvest at home causing extra years of physical maturity.
At Marmarth, an old Milwaukee Railroad town located between Bowman, N.D., and Baker, Mont., they played upstairs above a bar. Jim recalls as they warmed up to play, their cheerleaders were down in the bar playing the pinball machine. Even before that, the small community of Fryburg, a few miles west of Belfield (N.D.) on the high eastern rim overlooking our Little Missouri River badlands, had the smallest gym of them all. It stands yet today as private property.
The old town hall in Medora had “character” too. The low ceiling stymied a good, arched jump shot, but the biggest hazards were at both ends of the court. A lay up on the north end would gouge your hip against the stage’s metal flashing. On the south end, the basket was mounted flat on the wall so on a fast break lay up, you’d crash through the center doors, take two quick jump steps down the wooden stairs and turn around in the small entryway or even out on the sidewalk.
A few of the classics I played in were Lefor, Rhame, Gladstone and Glendive. Lefor sits on the now “Enchanted Highway” southeast of Dickinson. For my first two years, they played in the church basement with large, open beamed support rafters and a low ceiling.
On our Sentinel Butte squad we had a spindle 6’3” center that loved to throw the “Hail Mary” to a fast-breaking teammate guard. He grabbed the game’s first rebound and let fly. When the basketball blasted back off the first beam it nearly took his head off. My junior and senior years they built a very nice gym. They also advanced from an annual losing record to making the State Tournament a couple of times.
We played a non-conference game at Glendive, Mont., against their “B” team of a much larger school and in their “second gymnasium.” It had a spiral metal staircase in the corner to come up from the basement dressing room and it was, apparently, a multi-purpose facility with a fold up, laid out section of hardwood flooring. You became an excellent passer because it was like dribbling a football on the uneven floor. It would either bounce sideways or simply lay flat on the floor.
Rhame, between Bowman and Marmarth, had a little “cracker box” gym. Like many others, if you brushed the wall you were out of bounds and each free throw line was the center court line for the opposite end. The best thing that gym had going for it was a high ceiling, allowing you to shoot your normal arching jump shot.
Gladstone takes top honors in my book as the most unusual of them all. It was very similar to Rhame’s in size and ceiling height, but what made it so unique was that a steel balcony hung from the wall out over the playing court for spectator seating. It was mounted at the 10 foot level and ran along one side and one end. It was fun to trap a side court forward under there, where they couldn’t pass or shoot – just so they didn’t return the favor. One basketball hoop was mounted on the balcony, which was standard for the visiting team’s home court in the second half. When minutes were counting down in a close contest it was common for local parents and fans to support their team by swatting or kicking at an opponents shot. The refs never seemed to notice.
The first two years of my high school at Sentinel Butte we played class “C” but it was then eliminated so we then went class “B.” We still played the same small schools that were caught in the same scenario during the season, but were put up against bigger schools come tournament time.
Noisy metal backboards were standard until we got to the district finals at Dickinson State’s Scott Gymnasium where we all had to adjust to quiet, see through glass backboards. The vastness of the court size, sidelines and seating caused an unfamiliar visual adjustment to your normal shot making.
These are all in the southwest conference corner of North Dakota and I’m sure there are many, many other similar stories of classic gymnasiums of the past in our basketball-dominated state.