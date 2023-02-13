I don’t know if it’s the same in big cities but in rural small town America, the coffee shop “conventions” are a huge daily survival affair of what everybody else is up to, good or bad, and mostly of those that choose not to be present.
Wrapping it up pretty well was our son Lusk, when displaying one of his many humorous statements, saying that the last blizzard was so bad with plugged roads that everybody couldn’t get into the coffee shop to tell everybody else how busy they were. We laugh at that one yet today.
It’s a common joke around the table when a late arrival comes through the door, “Whoops, we’d better change the subject, here comes so and so.”
Politics quite often is on the forefront of the daily agenda of local, state and national doings. The vast, varying opinions and declarations around the table would solve the world’s problems in a flash if only the “in-charge” agencies would take our advice, but yet on a personal level it’s always a concern when management ups the price of coffee by a dime to keep up with operating costs and inflation.
I have traveled our state of North Dakota and surrounding states thoroughly for decades with the N.D. Council on the Arts, N.D. Humanities, N.D. Cowboy Hall of Fame, Harvest States/Land-o’-Lakes Co-op, the Medora Musical, N.D. Farmers Union and N.D. Farm Bureau, as well as to many, many schools and other occupational conventions entertaining for their annual convention banquets. I’ve discovered the only variation of sameness is perhaps their ethnic background and cultures, other than that it’s like the same coffee shop reunion from one town to the next.
On that subject, it’s quite interesting. Visiting with attendants at a state or regional convention during the pre-banquet social hour, I can most often identify what ethnic community someone is from when they introduce their last name to me, whether they’re from the heavy German communities of south central North Dakota or the Scandinavians of the northern areas of our state. Then there are the smaller pockets of Ukrainians, Polish, Dutch and French. In the western North Dakota badlands I didn’t grow up with an ethic culture, we were already a mixed nationality.
While entertaining for the two political opposites of Farm Bureau and Farmers Union, as well as a few political victory parties following elections, I’d use the very same sarcastic jokes for either, just changing the names. If I’d declare my personal preference of one over the other, it’d cut my income in half on obtaining jobs.
Looking down the road, one wonders about our next generation of reclusive electronic communications sweeping our nation’s youth. Are our coffee conventions going to become an extinct reptile of the past, where personal and physical camaraderie is no more and we’ll lose all the daily updates of local happenings? I’ll put my money on its survival; it’s just human nature.
My personal “pet peeve” is gossip. It’s almost assured to be negative rather than positive. It’s a rut we become addicted to rather than taking the “high road” to praise achievement. But, here’s my angle, I can sit in on those destructive coffee shop sessions, take it home and write it into poem form where the world will then accept it as “ART.”
What’s the old saying? “If you can’t say anything good about somebody, stop in ... the coffee’s on.”
We get a fairly steady flow of overnight company, so JoAnn hung a humorous plaque in our entryway that reads, “All of our guests bring us pleasure, some by coming and some by leaving.”