Combat between bucks can lead to mortal marathons

Have you ever watched our pronghorn antelope bucks fight?
As a toddler we didn’t have them located in our haunts north of Sentinel Butte, N.D. It wasn’t until the mid-to-late ’50s that a band moved in on the western range of my parents place from the Square Butte country southwest of Medora. They were a huge novelty and the talk of the entire neighborhood with their big, bushy white rumps and peculiar habits of a high speed get-away only to circle halfway back around to scout you from afar.
In fact, the majestic Mule Deer, our most abundant ungulates, were just making a come back after being reduced to near extinction as a main staple of over crowded communities with large families. It nearly made the front page of the local weekly if someone sited a “Muley.” I’ve often wondered how many game wardens grew up in that environment – I know one personally. It wasn’t until 1953(4)? that our area held its first legal hunting season.
As everybody else in our way of life, I never took the time to watch a pair of well-matched pronghorns do battle. Antelope have done extremely well and are so common place that us “natives” barely give them a second look, let alone waste time to stop and watch them. Even the long, hard winter of 2010-11, where other communities saw heavy losses, we didn’t.
Another unexplained habit, to me anyway, is how small herds will band together in the cold winter months. The more severe the winter, the larger the herds become, so much so you’d think they’d be competing for hard-to-find feed sources. The only thing that comes to mind is perhaps the benefit of sharing body heat, but like I said, I don’t spend much time studying them – I’m busy.
Their gestation term is apparently a bit longer than our Muleys that go into “rut” in early November, the antelope bucks go into battle in late August and September.
Years past, our local Soil Conservation Service field engineer came across a pair of bucks that were sure to be mortally horn-locked without third party assistance, to which he called the proper authorities. As time slowly passed while waiting their arrival, he snapped several very unusual photos of such a rare happening.
I always surmised he had more available time than most of us, but as years passed and I became much more “mature,” I budgeted the same or even more ideal time off my productive scheduling. In late August, we were locked in with stifling 95 to 100 degree days. From my invincible youthful attitude and two near heat strokes, I no longer “push hard” in sun bleaching weather. My dad always jokingly said, “So soon old and so late smart.”
So to salvage time I crawled in the air conditioned loader tractor cab and headed out to bunch bales into semi loads to save later hauling time. Two old boys had been in my presence all afternoon, giving each other wide berths, but along about an hour short of sunset they circled close, heads down and went at it. At a near 60 feet away, they paid me no mind as I sat my two loader bales down and decided to “spend the time to watch.”
As they pushed back and forth I timed them to 26 action packed minutes before they tired, both turned in the same direction, each with one horn locked to the other as they stood heaving their lungs out. Six minutes later they spun around and were at war again for eight minutes more before one had enough and turned and fled. Both extremely exhausted, the winner chased his defeated foe for three-fourths of a mile and out of sight, hooking at his hind quarters on every jump. Two days later I ran across a recently dead antelope buck in that area.
I have since had one chase another in a figure eight around my semi, bale bunches and tractor as I was loading, in a desperate attempt to find help to survive.
One time while stopped at an intersection, two played out pronghorns came running up to the fence corner across the ditch from me. The lead one just escaped being gored by his pursuer as he crawled under the bottom wire and ran past in front of me. I jumped out to head off the chaser, as he came straight at me I hollered, “I had a dozen F.B.I. agents trembling in their shoes at the Salt Lake City Airport.” That stopped him in his tracks, then spun around and turned back. I felt powerful with authority.
I, as well as others, have witnessed one buck chasing another with their tongues hanging out as we drive by, not fully realizing what led up to it – now we know.