Contemplating the golden anniversary of our marriage

“Naw. This can’t be right.” I said, looking at the calendar. “Fifty years?

We’ve been married 50 years on Monday?”

“Feels like it to me,” I hear a mutter from the living room.

“What do you mean by that?” I ask with an edge to my voice.

“I mean that I feel like a lucky man,” came the response with just a hint of sarcasm.

I hear an added mumbled comment that sounds a little like “lucky to be alive” but my hearing has started to fade a bit and he is lucky because a few things slip by me now and then.

“Do you realize that man walked on the moon just a few years before we got married and the Vietnam conflict was raging at the same time as our wedding took place?”

“Yup, Neil Armstrong wasn’t the only one taking a ‘giant leap.’ And Vietnam wasn’t the only conflict going on,” my husband’s response came across loud and clear this time.

I let those comments go. That’s the secret to a long marriage: letting things go ... like waistlines, hairlines and comments

I took down our wedding picture from the wall and sat on the sofa beside him. He looked up briefly from the Sudoku game on his iPad.

“Look at us – a couple of skinny kids with lots of hair. Yours was almost as long as mine,” I point out.

“That was the style back then,” he said, glancing at the picture.

That was probably the last time he was concerned about style. Blue jeans and western shirts became his uniform. An event that required anything else wasn’t worth his time.

“Six weeks after this picture was taken, I got pregnant.” I said, nostalgically.

“Yeah. I was there.”

“Remember how all the old gossips in town were looking at my obviously growing belly and counting on their fingers trying to figure out if that giant leap for mankind had taken place before our moonlanding?”

“What?”

“Never mind, “I said.

“That was when ‘I’ was pregnant. We didn’t say ‘we’ were pregnant back then,” I continued talking. “That would kinda be like saying that the bull is going to have a calf. Doesn’t make any sense to me, but then it is now over 40 years since we had babies. Things change I guess, don’t you think?”

“Hmmm....” my partner of 50 years said, without looking up from his iPad.

“Just think,” I continued, “when we got married, there were no cellphones, no computers, no backup cameras in the car.

“Just imagine, there were no dating websites and we still found each other,” I said with a wisp of romance in my voice.

“Yeah, it was kind of like shopping at a convenience store instead of a big supermarket with a deli in it,” was his response.

I tried to find the compliment in that and I failed.

“It is pretty amazing we made it these many years as a married couple, isn’t it? Did you think we would ever reach this milestone way back then?”

When I didn’t get an answer, I continued, “There were a couple of times I thought maybe we wouldn’t make it.” Still no response. Not even a question about what those times might have been.

“But here we are. I wonder what the next 50 years will bring.”

I hear a small strangled sound next to me. Before I knew it, the television came on and a new episode of Dateline was in mid-stream. The volume seemed to be particularly high, making any kind of conversation impossible.

I decided to just sit back and watch the show too. At the end, it was revealed that the man who had killed the woman in this news program was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Then, from my partner of 50 years I heard, “Thirty years? He only got 30 years for murder? That’s 20 years less than 50 years.”

I guess the honeymoon is over.