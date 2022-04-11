Cowboy logic is ‘logic’ on a whole other level

We get three to six sets of twins annually every calving season. That certainly doesn’t make me an expert on the subject but it sure puts me above the average on how the mother cow accepts the situation.
First off, we don’t “lot calve.” Our calving season takes place in large badlands pastures of deep wooded draws, high and dry native sod ridges and multiple coves and pockets. That usually spreads the herds out to where expecting mothers can seek out their annual favorite location of privacy, weather permitting, which aids us in identifying newborn twins, that can be quite frustrating when they’re all “storm bunched” in a draw.
Although they’re fun to first discover, twins can become a time consuming hazard when you aren’t spared the extra time to deal with them. The biggest benefit is that you have an extra calf to adopt over to a cow that has lost hers, if the events both take place in a matter of a couple of days.
I had read where a study showed that 80 percent of twin calves will be born in the first 20 percent of the calving season. I have kept my own records on that matter and found it to be quite accurate, which does give that adoption policy a fair chance of success.
In that process I don’t cut corners. I skin out the expired calf, making a four legged “vest” from the knees and hocks up and always make sure and take the tail along with the hide as that’s the first place the mother cow will check to identify her own calf. The next step is to always bring the cow into a corral or lot rather than “pasture adopt” and hope it’ll work. It’s a lot of extra bother but I’ve witnessed it near 100 percent effective. The mother will accept her “new off spring” in a matter of minutes and in a day’s time you can remove the hide before it dries on or becomes putrid.
Back to how the mother accepts both of her newborns usually matters to several key events. I had one outstanding old cow that gave birth to three sets of twins in four years and raised all six calves holding residence in a normal environment of the main herd.
My personal experience shows that if both newborns are of the same gender they have a much better chance of their mother accepting and caring for them both, and here’s why. The bull calf is usually slower to start life, getting up to nurse, then laying back down again for the first day or two in comparison to the usually smaller and more active female. If both calves are bulls, the mother will return from her trip to the feed line and watering to care for them. If they’re both heifer calves they are more apt to both follow their mother along.
The problem usually occurs when there’s one of each, as the little heifer calf follows Mom to the feed ground and the bull calf remains sleeping. The cow then has a calf at her side and is satisfied, therefore not returning and the bull calf is abandoned.
Following this theory includes another and even finer point. If the first born twin arrives at least an hour prior to its sibling mate, it gives their mother time to care for, nurse and bed it down before the second twin arrives, as she then will turn full attention to it. If they are born simultaneously, Mom is most apt to ignore one to care for the other.
For a dozen or so years, I also operated an absentee owner’s neighbor ranch on shares, as if I didn’t have enough work at home already. One year, a good, young three-year-old was the very last to calve, on the first of June, giving birth to twins in that 20 percent that didn’t calve with the first 80 percent. Dave was right on me to take one off, but I informed him on the phone that I had her “up close” where I could keep an eye on her and she was mothering them both with sufficient milk and I wanted to leave them both with her for a while to get a good start at life.
In a week Dave was personally on the scene and asked me if I’d taken one twin off yet. I answered, “No, I’ve decided to let her raise them for she’s doing a great job and the little guys are bonding to each other as twins usually do after a week or 10 days.”
Dave came back with, “Ya, but twin calves are never as good as a cow with one calf.”
I said, “But Dave, they only have to be half as good.”
He stepped back, then broke out laughing and said, “There’s that damned cowboy logic of yours again.”