Difficult to plan with differing information out there

Dear Michael: We have heard a lot of talk about changing the estate taxes and capital gains taxes, or both. What are your thoughts and if, or when, this could happen? We are trying to plan our estate, but it is difficult with the different stories I hear every day. – Taxes Affecting Planning.

Dear Taxes: I wish I could tell you good news on this front, but unfortunately, all the news continues to be worse. I will give you some stats and you can decide if taxes are going to rise.

Thirty-five percent of all the money in circulation today in the U.S. has been printed in the last 10 months. Think about that and what this will cause in inflation in months to come. Notice I said months – not years. We are already seeing this in the housing industry.

Our national debt is now twenty-seven trillion five hundred and fourteen billion dollars.

More importantly, our U.S. Federal Deficit (annual expenses versus annual revenue from taxes) is now at $3.2 trillion. This number has been growing at 15 percent compound since 2010. Each year, we are adding this cost to our overall national debt so we will be at $30 trillion plus in debt next year.

Every year our nation spends about $7.8 trillion but only brings in about $4.2 trillion in taxes. (Go to USDebtClock.org to check the numbers) for this net deficit.

Now, in of themselves, these numbers are not telling the whole story. As it relates to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) however, is another matter. Our current debt is 128 percent of our GDP – a number that has never been seen before – even after World War II – when our country and our economy was reeling from the expenses.