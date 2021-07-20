Difficult to plan with differing information out there

Dear Michael: We have heard a lot of talk about changing the estate taxes and capital gains taxes, or both. What are your thoughts and if, or when, this could happen? We are trying to plan our estate, but it is difficult with the different stories I hear every day. – Taxes Affecting Planning.
Dear Taxes: I wish I could tell you good news on this front, but unfortunately, all the news continues to be worse. I will give you some stats and you can decide if taxes are going to rise.
Thirty-five percent of all the money in circulation today in the U.S. has been printed in the last 10 months. Think about that and what this will cause in inflation in months to come. Notice I said months – not years. We are already seeing this in the housing industry.
Our national debt is now twenty-seven trillion five hundred and fourteen billion dollars.
More importantly, our U.S. Federal Deficit (annual expenses versus annual revenue from taxes) is now at $3.2 trillion. This number has been growing at 15 percent compound since 2010. Each year, we are adding this cost to our overall national debt so we will be at $30 trillion plus in debt next year.
Every year our nation spends about $7.8 trillion but only brings in about $4.2 trillion in taxes. (Go to USDebtClock.org to check the numbers) for this net deficit.
Now, in of themselves, these numbers are not telling the whole story. As it relates to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) however, is another matter. Our current debt is 128 percent of our GDP – a number that has never been seen before – even after World War II – when our country and our economy was reeling from the expenses.
Nobody understands this ratio until you compare these numbers with other superpowers around the world.
For example, China is a 16 percent debt to GDP. India is at 21 percent. Saudi Arabia is at 32 percent. Mexico is at 41 percent and Russia is at 57 percent. At 128 percent, we are approaching bankruptcy – much like Greece, Ireland, the UK, and Germany.
China and Russia manage their debt by constantly lowering the value of the yen and the ruble, respectively. They just remove buying power from money in circulation in their countries and their national debt drops – much to the horror of their citizenry who suddenly find the money they have is worth half.
There have been three proposals that have been suggested to rein in this issue.
One, increase capital gains to either 28 percent or to ordinary income tax rates for anyone making more than $400,000.
Two, decreasing the estate tax rate of what is currently $11,518,000 per person to a “lower number.” The numbers being bandied about have been anywhere from $3.5 million by Bernie Sanders to returning to $5 million plus inflation index since 2010 or about $6 million per person. If I had to guess, it will be changed to somewhere in between the $6 million and $10 million.
In 2023, the current estate tax laws – without an act by Congress – will return to $1 million dollars plus inflation since 2010 or about $2 million per person. That is only two years away.
Lastly, they have talked about changing
“stepped-up basis at time of death” on all inherited assets. For those with millions in the stock market which have grown considerably, their children will have to pay taxes on the stock when sold. This would include farmland but, of course, this tax would only apply to children who sell their land.
I think if your estate plan has an option in it whereby one of the children will farm and be able to buy back farmland from non-farming heirs, the non-farming heirs could be looking at being taxed as ordinary income on the sale.
It is time to start stocking up your estate with non-taxable investments upon death to your children. Call an estate planner to make an appointment because the future we feared is here.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.