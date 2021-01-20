Diversity in agriculture has survival advantages

Although some people prefer the same foods every day or must eat the same items daily because that’s all they have available to them, most of us prefer options that vary in their nutritional benefits, taste, and methods of preparation. Eating diverse foods is a healthy and tasty adventure in home-cooking and dining at restaurants or by take-out.

Diversity in agriculture is beneficial not only for nutritional and culinary reasons, but also for the sustainability of producers and their methods of furnishing a necessity for life, food. Let’s examine dietary diversity first.

For clarification, I am not a dietician or nutrition specialist. I am a farmer/psychologist who likes making and eating delicious and often different and ethnically diverse foods.

Like the prototypical Mikey in the breakfast cereal commercials, I exemplify “Give it to Mikey, he eats everything.”

Science supports the variety of my food choices, but not always the amounts I like to consume. USDA dietary guidelines in 2018 recommended that a diverse but nutritious diet provides a mix of macronutrients and micronutrients which are essential to helping one feel best.

In 2020 the World Health Organization and the American Heart Association added their perspectives. They said a healthy diet includes:

• Fruit, vegetables, legumes (e.g., lentils, beans), and whole grains such as unprocessed oats and rice, along with moderate portions of other sources of protein and fats

• Less than 10 percent of total energy intake should come from free sugars such as those in sugar-sweetened sodas and nearly all fruit juices