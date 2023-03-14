Dear Michael: We have built up a nice little nest egg on the side. One of our children farms with us and will likely receive all our farm assets – land, machinery, etc. – while the other two children will receive our savings, life insurance, Roth and any other non-farm assets.

We converted our IRA to Roth years ago and it has had tremendous gain since our conversion. It has not done well this past year, however. I know we should be putting this into something more conservative, more guaranteed both for principal and growth, but my husband likes to gamble a little with this money.

Twenty years ago, we never would have dreamed we would have this money or this value in the farmland, but here we are. I still feel very conservative, but he said this only represents a small part of our estate and it is fun to see what the market will do. What are your thoughts? – Know When to Fold Them.

Dear Know When to Fold Them: In estates, there are two kinds of money. One kind you will not mind if it disappears and the other you will.

What defines this to be one or the other is whether or not this money is integral to your estate plan overall. If, in your mind, this money makes up something which will be very important to your non-farm children someday, then it is “important” money and should be treated as such.

It is an odd thing. I have worked with farmers over the years and when I first met them, they worked for and counted every dollar. Now these same people come in and tell me they just lost more in the stock market than most people make in a year and they just shrug their shoulders as if it is no big deal.

Another farmer was going to leave $1 million to his non-farm child while the farm child received the farm. A million dollars used to be a lot of money, but not if the farm is worth $15 million to the other child. With inflation, economists now say you cannot retire on $1 million dollars any longer as incomes for life will only be around $45,000. After taxes, that amount is going to be tough to live on. Money has lost almost 40 percent of its value in the past five years alone. If we put a dollar amount into stone, eventually inflation will erode that money into a lot less actual buying power.

The stock market has been through the most remarkable run in history – funded by low interest rates by the Fed through two economic recoveries – the Housing Bust and the Pandemic. As Fed rates were low, people decided to put money into the stock market rather than sub one percent CDs. As savings rates dropped, more and more money flowed into the market.

During the Pandemic, the Fed dropped their rate to zero. In addition, our government pumped an additional 40 percent value into our money system with PPE and Pandemic checks. Sooner or later, this was going to have consequences.

Now it is later. Inflation went crazy and the Fed keeps increasing the rate. Even after raising the rate now to 4.5%, inflation remains at six percent plus and the Fed wants inflation at two percent – meaning rate increases will continue.

The reverse may happen now as people tired of losing money in the market will now flee to bank, CD and guaranteed annuity rates – now around four to five percent. As the market drops, people continue moving money out of the market, which could cause a cascade event in the market as was seen in 2006.

Using funds earmarked to go to your non-farming children and leaving them in this precarious situation is going to leave some disappointed children someday. Someday they may ask “Why didn’t Dad protect our inheritance like he did Jr’s?”

You just have to decide if this money is important to your estate plan over the long term or if it is money you can afford to see lost or ravaged by inflation?

If it is important, start treating it as such.