Dsylxeai (whoops) – dyslexia, learning to live with it

While we’re still getting acquainted, let’s take a look back at the life of a very bashful, shy boy with dyslexia and a temper when pushed too far.
In the one room Westerheim School, by horseback three miles up through my parent’s west range, I got off to a bad start. Judy, my only classmate could plumb bury me on all the academics, especially reading, so I played with molding clay sculpting bucking horses as well as constantly pencil sketching.
Out of our teachers with eight grades to manage, there was never more than two in a class and some classes didn’t even have any. There was only one thing I claimed I could out-do Judy on, even though she was bigger than me – I could always “whip” her. In fact I always jokingly claimed I could whip everybody but that one eighth grader – that was my dad.
The “Iowa State Exams” (for schools that weren’t rated “accredited” and was necessary for the eighth graders to pass in the spring to be able to go on to high school) really intimidated me, so as a first-, second-, third-grader and so on, I’d eaves drop on the eighth grade class over in the corner to get prepared, but as a result I fell farther behind in my own studies. But I survived and went on to Sentinel Butte for high school.
It was probably a relief for the teachers too. I recall one very good teacher who was at her wits end as to why I kept getting “and” and “the” mixed up – “they don’t even look alike!” They sure did to me; they both had three letters in them ... but I kept that to myself.
In order for us to go to high school, my parents purchased a two room shack in town, “The Shanty,” for us siblings to “batch” in all week, then come home on weekends to our remote ranch. My last two years I batched alone as the others moved on to college. I hated school and was extremely bashful – so bad it hurt. In earlier years growing up, if company came I would hide in my bedroom. If they stayed very long, I’d sneak out the back door and run to the barn to be with the horses. The only way I could hold my own in class was that I developed a tremendous memory to rely on.
My two loves away from ranch life were sports and partying and I was lucky to be gifted in both. In sports I excelled in basketball, baseball and track, as a high and long jumper. Many nights several of us would sneak back into the gym after supper and scrimmage until midnight, shooting hoops. Had it not been for sports I’d probably still be hiding under a rock somewhere. During games I could block out society and concentrate on the moment.
It was school rules that you had to be in attendance the day of a game or you couldn’t play that night. One weekend a storm followed me home to the ranch and we were blocked in. I pitched in and helped Dad feed cattle every day, keeping an ear out for the sound of the big diesel county plow. By Thursday, with a Friday night game on schedule, after feeding and a quick dinner, I strapped my skis on, at a temperature of five below zero and a light northwest wind quartering my face, and headed out.
By nightfall I had put the drainages of Wanagan and Knutson creeks and the Oygaard Plateau behind me, crossing the rugged and sprawling Twin Buttes Federal Pasture and slid into Tom and Lorraine Tescher’s ranch. Tom sent me the rest of the way in with one of his pickups. With our nearest phone 11 miles away, my parents wouldn’t know my where-a-bouts and well-being for nearly a week.
I always claimed if it wasn’t for beer and basketball, I would have never stayed in school. A lot of us kids tipped a few back then, but we left all smokes alone. There was always somebody around that didn’t go on to college, that could furnish the beer, plus those sleepy little cow towns from Wibaux, Mont., to Medora, N.D. (before the tourist boom), were near hibernation in the deep winter months, and someone would take a $5 bill for a case if you were big enough to reach up over the bar. It helped pay their heat and lights.
The Shanty was always the “hang out.” I graduated in the top five of my class – there were six of us. I had to take three classes under the coach that last year.
For college, I chose a very small, two year school; I could hopefully pull good enough grades to play basketball. Dawson County Community College at Glendive, Mont., but they threw massive amounts of reading at me every night. I couldn’t keep up – I was drowning, but with all my older siblings as scholars I couldn’t drop out and disgrace their accomplishments. I didn’t know what to do, but one weekend when I was home at the ranch I got real lucky, the college caught on fire and burnt to the ground. I dropped out and was able to save face for the family.
The next winter I enrolled at the Art Institute of Miami, Fla. There was about a 10-year period while growing up, maybe some of you can remember, when the further from home you could get, the better the school it was. It fit. We sketched, painted and sculpted five days a week, no reading. It was my first sighting of a real hippie and a few other things I never wrote home about.
Side note: I’d skip school and take a city bus over to Miami Beach to the dingy, old Fifth Street Gym on the second floor above a corner drug store with a dark backside stairway, and watch Muhammad Ali (Cassius Clay) train for his title defense with Zora Foley. I’d memorized everything to get through school and, at one time, I could tell you every pro fight he ever had, against whom, where it was and what round he won it in.
Let’s see – I forgot where I was. Oh, yeah ... dyslexia. In my early 40s, my wife JoAnn and I were ranching with two strapping sons. We had just come in from a routine morning ride checking cattle, bulls, water and mineral, to grab a quick bite and then hit the hayfield. JoAnn said she got a toll-free number off the noonday news for the American Foundation of Dys----. No wait, I got that backwards. It was the Dyslexia Foundation of America.
So I called them, but as usual I dialed the number backwards. You know who answered? They did. It’s how they screened their cliental to keep from getting nuisance calls.
I said, “I’m not sure, but I think I might have a dyslexia problem.”
They said, “We’re very certain you do.”