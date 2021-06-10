Early teen years can pose challenges – and fun

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Michael Rosmann column from 2014.

The early teen years, from about 10 to 14 are often the most difficult for parents, and even more so for teenagers. Agricultural families, rural teenagers and their parents experience the same challenges as other families, and additional circumstances unique to farmers, ranchers and farm workers.

For most emerging adolescents their early teen years involve practicing their separation from parents or other persons serving in this capacity and trying out their own social relationships. Their transitions through the era can be fraught with hurt, bullying, anger, mistakes and uncertainty about whom to turn to for support.

As young teenagers give increasing priority to their own relationships, parents often feel less needed, and even rejected. While increasing self-determination is usually a positive advancement, sometimes parents have to deal with the wrong choices their sons and daughters make in the process of experimenting.

Lessons for parents. Good parenting entails telling young teenagers they can make their own choices and take responsibility for their decisions, while the parents will be there to back them up, or pick them up if they make poor decisions.

Adults who take too much control undermine the confidence of teenagers in becoming self-reliant and responsible. Taking too much control sets up children to be dependent on parents and other adults.

Most boys mature slower than girls, both physically and emotionally. Boys usually experiment later in making their own choices.