Estate credit is scheduled in effect only until 2025

Dear Michael: We have an estate in the $17-$18 million range. We are in our late 60s and I and my wife both have some health problems. Under the current estate tax credit of up to $12.6 million dollars per person, we should not have to worry about estate taxes being a problem, should we? – Taxed At Death.

Dear Taxed At Death: There are always two issues that come up when helping people with their estate tax planning.

First, no one wants to believe the complete truth about the value of their assets. They tell me they think their land is worth $2,000 per acre when just next door to them some land sold for $4,000 per acre.

Let us be clear on this. IRS uses recent land sales in your area to determine the value of your land. I had a client who had land on what used to be the outskirts of Bismarck. At the time it was three miles out of town.

Then Walmart built north of town and then Costco joined them. Suddenly, all his neighbors were now selling their land by the square foot instead of by the acre to developers. Although this man continued farming and could not sell his land to another farmer because of this proximity, he suddenly has a huge problem. His estate values jumped up by $10 million or more.

If he has a farming heir, they can still use the Actual Use Valuation formula for valuing the land. This brings the value down in the range of traditional farmland values.

The kicker is someone in his family needs to farm it for 10 years beyond his death. If he has no farming heir, the formula cannot be used, and his estate will be taxed at 45 percent beyond the $12,600,000, or double that if he is married.