Estate credit is scheduled in effect only until 2025

Dear Michael: We have an estate in the $17-$18 million range. We are in our late 60s and I and my wife both have some health problems. Under the current estate tax credit of up to $12.6 million dollars per person, we should not have to worry about estate taxes being a problem, should we? – Taxed At Death.
Dear Taxed At Death: There are always two issues that come up when helping people with their estate tax planning.
First, no one wants to believe the complete truth about the value of their assets. They tell me they think their land is worth $2,000 per acre when just next door to them some land sold for $4,000 per acre.
Let us be clear on this. IRS uses recent land sales in your area to determine the value of your land. I had a client who had land on what used to be the outskirts of Bismarck. At the time it was three miles out of town.
Then Walmart built north of town and then Costco joined them. Suddenly, all his neighbors were now selling their land by the square foot instead of by the acre to developers. Although this man continued farming and could not sell his land to another farmer because of this proximity, he suddenly has a huge problem. His estate values jumped up by $10 million or more.
If he has a farming heir, they can still use the Actual Use Valuation formula for valuing the land. This brings the value down in the range of traditional farmland values.
The kicker is someone in his family needs to farm it for 10 years beyond his death. If he has no farming heir, the formula cannot be used, and his estate will be taxed at 45 percent beyond the $12,600,000, or double that if he is married.
If the farming heir quits or dies before 10 years and no one farms, the tax goes back to the date of death of the original owner, taxes are assessed along with a 25 percent penalty and interest.
The other item we need to keep in mind is the current estate credit is only scheduled to be in effect until 2025 – or two and a half years. At that point in time, the estate tax credit drops to only $1 million per person by law.
Now Congress can certainly raise this amount from one million to anything they desire at the time. All of this is going to depend on who is leading the charge at the time. Our country is now $31 trillion in debt (it was $18 trillion when Obama left office) and our GDP is still around $23 trillion. When the Gross Domestic Product is less than the national debt, then paying interest on this debt gets to be a problem. Google Ireland, Germany, Italy and all the other countries this happened to and see how they had to change all their taxes – for the worse – to survive.
Another issue that is percolating in the background is Russia is now rattling their sabers. Why so brave? Russia’s national debt is only 29 percent of their GDP. If it comes to a long, drawn-out war, they know they can win.
There are a lot of factors at play at this moment in the United States. Who will be the leadership in 2025? Will they be deficit hawks and raise taxes? It might be, but perhaps some short-term pain is better than living in a bankrupt nation. No one is going to like it, but no one really wants to learn to speak Russian either!
China is another one who only has about a 40 percent debt to GDP ratio. How are all these countries beating us? Because they do not care about their citizens – plain and simple.
For now, you have two and a half years to consider what might happen. One thing you might consider is setting up an A/B Trust Will where if one of the spouses dies, it does not flow to the other but to a trust. Any growth in this trust would not be included in the second decedent’s estate. For this to happen, you need to separate the land ownership between you and your spouse – joint tenancy is bad.
If I had an inkling that one spouse might die prior to 2025, the best thing is to load up this spouse’s estate up to the $12.6 million and if they died, this amount would bypass their spouse and this amount could never be estate taxed again upon the second spouse’s death. They would have income and or use rights, but not ownership.
If you are around $10 million dollars in value, you need to do some specific planning before 2025. Call an estate planner today.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.