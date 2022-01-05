Estate matters top list of farm owners’ concerns

Passing the farming/ranching operation to successors has become the most pressing issue of callers to agricultural hotlines in the Upper Midwest lately, according to their managers. Farm owners’ worries about fairness to all successors in their estate plans tops their list of concerns.

The hotline managers also reported a few calls from inheritors who feel they are being shorted. Why have estate matters become a major topic of concern for farmers?

Farm estate planning has always been dicey, but now it’s attracting more attention because farming has become profitable during the past two years as market prices for agricultural commodities such as grain, meat, fruits, and vegetables, have increased substantially, following several years of declining slightly or holding steady. Sale prices for farmland, machinery, grain storage facilities, and livestock operations have also increased by double digits in most agricultural areas since 2019.

A few segments of agriculture haven’t shared as much in the recent profitability, such as family-sized dairy farms. Nonetheless, the sale prices for their farmland and other farming assets have risen modestly, mainly because other farmers sense new opportunities.

With increases in their net worth, farm owners developing their estate plans fret about making all their successors happy, knowing that their prospective inheritors are also paying attention to the value of their inheritances.