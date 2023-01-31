Estate planning is complicated, but keep it simple

Dear Michael: We had a simple will to begin with. As our business grew, our attorney suggested a living trust to own our assets. As the years went by, the attorney then suggested an LLC for owning our farm operation and an LLP for our farmland. It has been good for us with these different entities because we qualify for more payments.

In our will, we had stated we wanted specific acreage to go to each of our children with the right to purchase by our farming child at Fair Market Value. Are we still in line for our wishes to be followed upon our death? Feels very confusing these days with all the different tax returns. – Wallowing In Paperwork.

Dear Wallowing: Let us start from the top. A living trust is set up to avoid probate. The biggest cost in the estate is how much you must pay someone to do all the things required by law. Typically, this is an attorney. First, all last expenses must be paid, a posting must be made for any outstanding debtors, and the property must be deeded differently. That is a very short rehash of all the things necessary upon a death – especially upon the second death.

Your living trust makes one or two of your children responsible for following the letter of the law as successor trustees and skip the costs of paying an attorney to do these things. That is the sole reason for a living trust – giving your successor trustees the ability to handle your affairs and not have to pay an attorney. All other legal costs of the estate still must be paid.

Most children might feel uncomfortable with this responsibility – acting as successor trustee – as the living trust is typically a plastic binder that is about four to five inches thick filled with all the codified law about being a trustee and what duties the trustee(s) have.

Looking at these documents is daunting. Most successor trustees – when handed this gigantic document – call for help. Who do they call? Of course, the attorney who drafted it and you are right back to paying an attorney to help when you just spent all this money to be able to avoid these costs! Hmmm.

Second, when your attorney then suggested an LLLP or LLLC to own your property, all the property listed in the living trust is no longer owned by the living trust.

One LLLP owns your farm business – which should wind down in value over time and hopefully not be consequential. This is good use of an LLLP or LLLC because it shields your assets outside the trust from being attached for consequences of your farming business. You insulate your other assets from the business of farming and any potential liability.

Setting up a second LLLP to own your farmland seems redundant as the prior LLLP just shielded all these assets.

By doing this, you have shifted the ownership of the assets from the living trust to this LLLP. An LLLP or LLLC has its own operating agreement as well as a disbursement agreement as all business operating agreements do. In your LLP or C paperwork you will find the “if the entity ends” directions.

In essence, you have a new LLP or LLC entity that owns the land, but when you die, the business agreement determines who receives the assets. It is no longer in your living trust. So, which one is unnecessary? Or did you put the LLP or C must move your assets within to the living trust upon cessation (caused by death, normally)?

Who benefits by having all these moving parts upon your death? Who would know how to shut down the LLC, transfer the assets to the living trust and then transfer them again to the beneficiaries? If you can answer that, you now understand why this was all done to begin with.

You will also find you paid for a lot of moving parts to end up exactly where you were before you started with all these different entities.