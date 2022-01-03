Every 10 years, we get to be freshmen of the next decade

I always knew what I wanted to do when I grew up, from clear back to my earliest memory. All that was in my mind was to be a cowboy and rancher.
Oh sure, I had illusive daydreams that we all go through. My top dream was to be the heavyweight champion of the world, born from listening to Don Dumphy calling the fight on my parents’ old floor stand, wooden, battery-operated radio as young Floyd Patterson took care of the “Old Mongoose,” Archie Moore, to claim the title vacated by the retired and undefeated “Brockton Bomber,” Rocky Marciano (Rocco Francis Marchegiano.)
My second dream was to be a major league baseball player – again catching scratchy parts of a game on the old “Squawk Box.” Then, of course, to be the world champion saddle bronc rider. That one seemed more realistic as that’s the environment we grew up in, as dad always had 40 to 50 horses around that were mostly green or unbroken; plus we had several neighbors that were in reality “out on the road” chasing that dream at a very high level.
(Have you noticed by now, all my childhood dreams were physically absent intellectual input?) But two of the best and most lasting pieces of advice my siblings and I grew up with was to always do an honest days work, finish what you’ve started.
The other advice, and perhaps the most overlooked advice by many parents, is to try other occupations to find out what works for you. Our dad always humorously added, “If you’re going to ranch, you’ll need some outside income to be able to afford to.” That one came easy as I always had a wide range of interests where, besides working other ranches, I took jobs of driving sled dogs, bagging groceries for a large supermarket, operating heavy earth moving equipment, machinery sales, census taking, visual art and so on.
I always said, “I never found any other occupation I wanted to do rather than ranching, but I sure found out some I didn’t want to do.”
The work ethics was a natural. My parents were extremely hard workers, as most all our neighbors were. It was just a way of life we grew up with and, I’m proud to say, it followed through to our two sons, Lane and Lusk, that hold the same values. Its fun to try and evaluate what drives a person and I always come up with the theory that we “Refuse to Fail.” We’ll do what we have to off the ranch to stay on the ranch.
We’re survivors. My personal motivation always came from my banker, as I promised to make my annual payments. I’ve always been amused by the daily coffee shop goers that spend more time telling each other how busy they are than actual being. Perhaps their cinch isn’t as pulled up to the last latigo notch as mine is.
When I turned 70 years old, I received a large, humorous birthday card from Judy, my only classmate for eight years in the one room country school. Judy married her high school sweetheart and moved away. We kept in contact at occasional weddings, funerals and such. I sent her a card back and wrote a few lines saying, “I’ve always took life in decades.” I kept a subconscious thought in mind of what I wanted to accomplish, where I’d be in each coming 10 years of 30, 40, 50, 60 and so on. Always have goals in mind no matter how small or insignificant – have a reason to get up in the morning. (Feed a positive mind.)
Years back, while operating heavy equipment, at lunch break one day, Carl told me he was going to retire come fall. He was a super nice guy that did good work and was our mentor – and he carried a lot of hard miles on his physique.
I said, “What are you going to do, go fishing?”
“No,” he said, “I ain’t going to do nothing and when I go to bed at night I ain’t going to have it all done.”
We all laughed as it was funny, but you know what? Carl passed on just a couple years later.
My current daily goals are to learn at least one thing every day and to accomplish at least one thing every day. Some days I have to stay up pretty late.
I closed my card to Judy saying, “Now that we’ve turned 70, we are freshmen of the next decade.”