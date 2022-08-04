Family stories that are too precious not to share!

At a lunch with two other grandmothers recently, family childhood stories were shared in rapid succession. My friends encouraged me to share our stories in this column, but they asked that their real names not be used. Apparently they want their children to continue to speak to them.

Here are a couple of the many we shared.

One of Natalie’s stories was from many years ago when her son, David, was two years old. She had just finished bathing him when the telephone rang. The telephone was on a wall in the kitchen. She had been waiting for an important call, so she quickly took her son out of the bath and towel dried him. She told him that she would be right back, and she ran down the stairs to answer the phone.

A few minutes later, David came down the stairs, still naked. He bent over at the waist and proceeded to walk back and forth in front of her, flapping his bent arms to his side. “Look, Mom! I’m a chicken!” he squawked proudly. There, protruding from the opening in his bottom, were many Q-tips. And indeed, they did resemble tail feathers.

My young granddaughter was riding in the pick-up with her dad one day when she saw a road she hadn’t been on before.

“Daddy, where does this road go?” she asked.

He said, “It goes to the cemetery.”

“Where dead people are?”

“Yes,” he said. “Should we drive through the cemetery?”

“Sure!” she said.

They passed the gravestone my husband and I had put up a few years ago, thinking we could save our children some stress in the future.

My granddaughter saw our names carved in granite and said, “Daddy! That’s grandma and grandpa’s name! Oh no!” she said with a defeated sob in her voice, “I just saw them yesterday!”

My friend Nancy, told a story about her four-year-old grandson, Nathan. Nathan does not like cheese. He despises cheese and refuses to eat it, so one day his mother was surprised to see that he had consumed his entire sandwich where she had cleverly hidden some cheese.

“You ate your entire sandwich?” she asked, pleased to see the empty plate.

“Yes,” he said with a smile that melts hearts.

“Even the cheese?”

He quietly looked down and finally admitted, “No.” He hadn’t eaten the cheese.

His mother looked around and didn’t find the cheese anywhere. She looked at Nathan again and asked, “Where did you put it?”

He replied softly, “In my crack.”

And sure enough, down the back of his pants was tucked a nice, whole piece of cheese, secure as if it had been placed in a Ziploc bag.

Natalie’s David was good for several other laughs, but one that was particularly creative took place a couple of years after his convincing imitation of a chicken with Q-tip tail feathers. It seemed that David had two Tonka Trucks that were his pride and joy. One day he went out to play in the back yard as his parents were grilling nearby, only to find that the Tonka toys were missing! David was quite certain the naughty neighbor kids had stolen them. He proclaimed with a pronounced lisp. “Thozth kidths took my truckths!”

Natalie calmed him and continued to cook dinner on the grill. After a while, she realized that David was out of sight, which was never a good thing. She found him at the front of the house where, with the aid of a stool, a paint brush and a large bowl of barbecue sauce, he had proceeded to paint the windows of the porch.

When asked why he did that, he simply replied, “So thozth kidths can’t sthee my other toyths.”

While we enjoyed sharing the humorous stories about our children and grandchildren, I was suddenly struck by the realization that it won’t be very many years before those same people will be telling their friends humorous stories about us in our old age.

I hope none of them involve cheese, barbecue sauce or Q-tips.