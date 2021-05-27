Finding delight again in a world we had taken for granted

It was heavenly visiting a restaurant. Finally. It was a huge step toward getting back to some type of normalcy.
I’m not saying venturing out into the world didn’t take some adjustment after a year of near confinement. It was not immediately comfortable. For one thing, the waiter at the restaurant leaned in a little too close, I thought.
“Have you been vaccinated yet?” I asked, trying to make it sound like casual conversation, as if I was inquiring about his family and his home town and not enlisting a desperate attempt to settle my nerves.
“Why, yes. We all have been vaccinated,” he said. That sounded a little too practiced – like his recitation of the day’s special “filet mignon with a crusted Gorgonzola cheese topped with fresh chopped herbs and we have a side of vaccination of the serving staff.”
The waiter probably has had to ease many people back into a social setting in recent weeks. He was not surprised when I asked for a table in the middle of the room and near a window. He understood the need to absorb the sidewalk activity and the traffic through the restaurant. We all have a lot of people watching catch-up to do to make up for this past year.
Looking out the window, I wondered if fashion has changed while I have been gone. It’s not that I personally adhere to fashion trends but I like to keep up on what to criticize in others, just like anyone else.
I wondered if streaks of blue or pink hair is still considered cutting edge or if people had tired of maintaining a rainbow over their head. I wondered if tattoos were still popular or if piercing skin and injecting dyes to make bad art had run its course. I wondered if people were putting heavy metals through parts of their body in new places. I wondered if everyone, and I mean EVERYONE, even those who really shouldn’t, were still wearing those spandex pants that didn’t even leave a mole camouflaged. I wondered if anyone even bothered with four-inch-high heels anymore. Then I looked down quickly to make sure I wasn’t still wearing my pajamas.
And then there was the noise. A raucous cacophony that nearly sent me for cover under the table. Oh ... that’s just laughter, I realized after a moment. And that rumble – that vibration like a train running on rough tracks. Oh yeah, that’s what multiple, simultaneous conversations sound like.
And then there was the clacking and clanking sound. Who dared disrupt my dinner out? What’s that, you say? It is the sound of forks and plates and glasses in use? I’m not sure when people got so loud when they were eating. It must have happened sometime during this past year when I was quietly eating a soft sandwich in front of a low-volume television, watching the news about how the world is falling apart.
But here I was. Sitting in a public place. Strangers all around me. Masks on and off. Strange, yet familiar noises surrounding me and me holding a menu in my hands. So much to choose from. So many things that I wouldn’t have to personally cook. The excitement of it almost overwhelming! The fun of having the waiter ask me what he could get me. So fun, in fact, that I had him come back and say it four times.
And then I made a choice. Three choices actually: An appetizer that I’m usually too cheap to consider, an entre that I wouldn’t attempt in my own kitchen, and a dessert that I didn’t need.
As I chewed slowly, savoring every minute of my re-entry into the world, I got to thinking: Maybe I needed a pandemic. Maybe many of us did. Maybe we needed to find delight in what we had taken for granted. Maybe we needed to live with ourselves more to figure out how to be a better person. Maybe we needed to learn to appreciate everyday things and to take time to value the people that we love.
We have seen now, how fragile we are, how strong we can be, how so many things can change in a heartbeat. We’ve seen it together, not just one person’s struggle at a time, but all of us struggling together.
Maybe the vaccine doesn’t really contain any kind of biological or viral antidote. Maybe it’s simply a shot of empathy and appreciation.