Finding delight again in a world we had taken for granted

It was heavenly visiting a restaurant. Finally. It was a huge step toward getting back to some type of normalcy.

I’m not saying venturing out into the world didn’t take some adjustment after a year of near confinement. It was not immediately comfortable. For one thing, the waiter at the restaurant leaned in a little too close, I thought.

“Have you been vaccinated yet?” I asked, trying to make it sound like casual conversation, as if I was inquiring about his family and his home town and not enlisting a desperate attempt to settle my nerves.

“Why, yes. We all have been vaccinated,” he said. That sounded a little too practiced – like his recitation of the day’s special “filet mignon with a crusted Gorgonzola cheese topped with fresh chopped herbs and we have a side of vaccination of the serving staff.”

The waiter probably has had to ease many people back into a social setting in recent weeks. He was not surprised when I asked for a table in the middle of the room and near a window. He understood the need to absorb the sidewalk activity and the traffic through the restaurant. We all have a lot of people watching catch-up to do to make up for this past year.

Looking out the window, I wondered if fashion has changed while I have been gone. It’s not that I personally adhere to fashion trends but I like to keep up on what to criticize in others, just like anyone else.

I wondered if streaks of blue or pink hair is still considered cutting edge or if people had tired of maintaining a rainbow over their head. I wondered if tattoos were still popular or if piercing skin and injecting dyes to make bad art had run its course. I wondered if people were putting heavy metals through parts of their body in new places. I wondered if everyone, and I mean EVERYONE, even those who really shouldn’t, were still wearing those spandex pants that didn’t even leave a mole camouflaged. I wondered if anyone even bothered with four-inch-high heels anymore. Then I looked down quickly to make sure I wasn’t still wearing my pajamas.