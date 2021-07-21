Fly fishing/good farming are mental health companions

Editor’s Note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2014.

Time to go fly fishing in my float tube or stalking a stream.

Sure, I went ice fishing plenty this past winter, because even a bad day of fishing in -10 degree weather with wind whipping across a frozen farm pond with a foot of ice is better than a good day in the office. It’s especially good if I have a couple long-lasting tasty cigars to smoke and can share the fishing occasion with my son, Jon.

Jon is even more addicted to fishing and outdoor adventures than me. When he still lived at home (he has his own family now), we were probably the only people in the county who fly fished, and certainly the only ones who fished out of float tubes.

Marilyn says my float tube makes me look like some sort of prehistoric creature, which is just the way I like it. When other people drive up to the pond where I’m fishing, usually by myself, someone invariably says, “I’ve heard about that kind of fishing, but it looks weird to me.”

A half hour later and after I’ve hauled in a dozen or so hefty fish while they were watching me, someone usually yells from their boat, “What are you using?”

“Oh, just a fly I tied. Do you want one?”

As they maneuver their boat close to me to pick up a fly or two, usually the next question is, “Aren’t you afraid you’re gonna drown in that outfit?”

I answer, “I can’t think of a better way to die than fly fishing, especially if I have a big one on the line when I go.”