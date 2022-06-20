Funny thing is, it happened again this morning!

Herd bulls get hard to hold prior to “turn out time.” Most of us in the badlands don’t start calving until April 1 for starters, so that puts the gestation table to the later half of June for “bull turn out time.” Some of these cantankerous old boys that have been “running the ranch” for a couple years now get pretty hard to keep contained as time draws near. They’re reminiscing of a romance they had going the previous season and will break down plank gates, four wire fences and more to achieve their desire.
We hold them in a 40 acre “bull lot” that runs across the creek from the barn corrals and skirts the front rim of our plateau that is eye witness visible from the house and front yard. It’s everybody’s subconscious duty to keep a full count on the bulls, no matter what they’re employed at at the time. If the count is one short you drop what you’re doing, grab up a horse in a hurry and head out for the summer range to track him down, hopefully before he gets through a division fence or two and recapture him.
At daybreak during breakfast one morning we heard a bull “growling” very close by. We spotted him just heading out through the front yard heading for his familiar haunts. Not to waste a minute, I grabbed up my stout little black and jumped on bareback in hot pursuit. This was nothing new as my brothers and I grew up riding without a saddle rig and are very well adapted to it. By luck I caught up to him in a utility pasture just shy of the summer range and we went to battle.
It normally takes about three of these stand-offs at different intervals and, if you are victorious, you’ve whipped his bull-headedness and will trail right back home, but to get to that point isn’t just another day at the office. It can get pretty wild and woolly.
It was either our second or third confrontation that I had him tight up against the shoulder of Dakota, belly rolling as we were all at full throttle on a tight sod down slope. Knowing he was whipped, he pulled his last trick, dropping his head and instantly ducking back behind us. Well trained, Dakota stiff legged all four to turn back after him as we parted ways. I did a shoulder/head roll on the sod hanging onto one rein, I got up and jumped on again and went after him.
We won all three battles and I told JoAnn of all the action packed adventure at the dinner table.
That afternoon our new, first-ever phone rang. The voice on the other end said, “Mrs. Lowman? Is Bill there? This is John Seaton.” JoAnn had never met John but was very familiar of his name and personality from many times I had talked about my best friend from decades ago while I was attending art school at Miami, Fla. John was a very outgoing, handsome lad raised in North Miami of wealth. He was totally enamored by the cowboy image of the “Marlboro Man” ads on television and instantly took this raw, backwards country boy under his wing to survive in the strange world of big city environment.
We lived life to the fullest. It was my first sighting of a real “Hippie,” plus a few other firsts I never wrote home about. He had his own brand new Mustang convertible and was very popular amongst his peers. His parents, El and Ann, had become my second home and parents. John and I double-dated a lot and one of his girlfriends’ parents owned some pleasure horses at a riding stable way out at Davie, west of Ft. Lauderdale.
One evening the four of us went out there to “pleasure ride” in the white coral sand amongst the palms. It was weird with city blaring all around us, we weren’t riding to check on cattle, bulls, water or gather horses. It was just more or less “fore play.”
They had saddle rigs enough for three mounts so I, “The Cowboy” took a green-broke two-year-old and rode bareback, which was fine with me. As we were coming back into the stable area something spooked my little sorrel and he stuck my head in the sand in a flash. Hanging on to one rein, I got up and jumped back on as we rode in. On our 30-mile return into North Miami, I’m feeling stupid and embarrassed, getting turfed in front of my date, when John spoke up, “I can’t believe it.”
“What’s that,” I asked.
“I can’t believe you hung onto your horse while you were playing ostrich.”
I was a hero again, and told them that was a common practice I grew up with among cowboys, so you don’t have to walk home when you get bucked off out on the range.
In the passing of time, John had married and moved to Las Vegas as a banker. As we both got busy, we had lost contact with each other but with our new phone he was able to make contact.
As the two total strangers visited like old friends, John reminisced of how he couldn’t believe I held onto my horse when I got turfed years ago back in Miami.
JoAnn broke out in a deep laugh saying, “Funny thing – it happened again this morning.”