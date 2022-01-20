Get a jumpstart on Jan. 24’s ‘Global Belly Laugh Day’

A good laugh is healthy for you. The Mayo Clinic webpage even dedicates several pages to the physical and mental health benefits of a good dose of humor. Perhaps that is why I love “Global Belly Laugh Day” so much. It is good for us!

On Jan. 24 at 1:24 p.m., you are invited to go outside and throw your arms up to the sky and just laugh with the rest of the world.

Of course, there are other things you can do to celebrate Global Belly Laugh Day in addition to going outside and laughing at the sky. You can watch funny movies, or send a joke to your friends. You can dress up silly or surprise a neighbor with a silly gift. You are limited only by your imagination.

Because I like to celebrate this day, I have taken notes on some of the jokes and funny things I’ve seen or been told throughout this past year, so I can share them with you. Here are a few of them:

***

My neighbor Roger’s favorite joke this year was:

“A guy was talking to his buddy and he confided that he hadn’t slept with his wife before they were married. He asked his buddy if he had.

“I’m not sure,” said his buddy, “What was her maiden name?”

***

Two of my husband’s favorite jokes this year were:

“Mr. Duncan, I have reviewed this case very carefully,” the divorce court judge said, “and I’ve decided to give your wife $825 a week.”

“That’s very fair, your honor,” the husband said, “And every now and then I’ll try to send her a few bucks myself.”