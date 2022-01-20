Get a jumpstart on Jan. 24’s ‘Global Belly Laugh Day’

A good laugh is healthy for you. The Mayo Clinic webpage even dedicates several pages to the physical and mental health benefits of a good dose of humor. Perhaps that is why I love “Global Belly Laugh Day” so much. It is good for us!
On Jan. 24 at 1:24 p.m., you are invited to go outside and throw your arms up to the sky and just laugh with the rest of the world.
Of course, there are other things you can do to celebrate Global Belly Laugh Day in addition to going outside and laughing at the sky. You can watch funny movies, or send a joke to your friends. You can dress up silly or surprise a neighbor with a silly gift. You are limited only by your imagination.
Because I like to celebrate this day, I have taken notes on some of the jokes and funny things I’ve seen or been told throughout this past year, so I can share them with you. Here are a few of them:
***
My neighbor Roger’s favorite joke this year was:
“A guy was talking to his buddy and he confided that he hadn’t slept with his wife before they were married. He asked his buddy if he had.
“I’m not sure,” said his buddy, “What was her maiden name?”
***
Two of my husband’s favorite jokes this year were:
“Mr. Duncan, I have reviewed this case very carefully,” the divorce court judge said, “and I’ve decided to give your wife $825 a week.”
“That’s very fair, your honor,” the husband said, “And every now and then I’ll try to send her a few bucks myself.”
***
“A man had his Covid booster vaccination at a pharmacy and just after he left, he realized that his vision was blurry. In a panic, he called the pharmacy, explaining his disturbing symptom.
“Is this typical or should I head right to the doctor?”
“No. Don’t go to the doctor,” the pharmacist said, “Just come back and pick up your glasses you left here.”
***
One of my favorite jokes from this year is this one (maybe because I was the mother of three teenage daughters at one time.)
A teenager brings her new boyfriend home to meet her parents. They’re appalled by his haircut, his tattoos,and his piercings. Later, the girl’s mom says, “Dear, he doesn’t seem to be a very nice boy.”
“Oh please, Mom!” says the daughter. “If he wasn’t nice, would he be doing 500 hours of community service?”
***
A retired pastor friend of ours told me this story:
The graveside service just barely finished, when there was a tremendous bolt of lightning, followed by a massive clap of thunder, accompanied by even more thunder and lightning. The elderly man looked at the pastor and calmly said, “Well, she’s there.”
***
An accountant friend of ours has a good sense of humor. He knows completing tax forms can be painful so he told us of a new, simplified income-tax form. “It only contains four lines,” he said with a straight face.
1) What was your income for the year?
2) What were your expenses?
3) How much do you have left?
4) Send it in.”
***
In the “humorous, but really happened” department, the following things occurred this year: It had been many years since I bought a swimsuit. I had looked online and in stores and I didn’t find anything I really liked or had the courage to wear. To my surprise, I found there were one piece suits that were too revealing and two piece suits that were kind of conservative. It was a mystery what I should get.
I asked my husband, “Should I get a one piece or a two piece swimming suit?”
Surprisingly he said, “A two piece one,” but then, sadly, added, “I don’t think you can get it all into one piece.”
***
And then there was the day that my college-age granddaughter popped into my kitchen and saw me reading from the Bible and asked, “Whatcha’ doin’, Grandma? Studying for finals?”
***
No matter how you celebrate it, try to find some humor on Jan. 24 (and every day). And, if you are so inclined, put your coat on and go outdoors at 1:24 p.m. and lift your face to the sky and just laugh.
I’ll be listening for you.