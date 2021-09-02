Getting a head to toe makeover just in the nick of time

An old friend contacted me that she was going to be in the area and was wondering if I would like to meet for lunch. Friend? Food? I’m definitely in for that.
It was shortly after accepting the invitation that I remembered that the last time I saw this friend, she was still super-model beautiful. She got her share of legs, and then a portion of what was meant to be mine. She had glossy, long blond hair without showing the scalp through parts of it. She did not gain the freshman 20 in college or retain any baby fat after her children were born. I should hate her, but I just can’t. She is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside.
I panicked a little at the thought of meeting with her though. I called my sister and told her of my dilemma.
“Help!” I said. “I need some beauty tips as quickly as possible.”
I have let the pandemic be my excuse to let myself go more than usual. I shouldn’t have. After all, I didn’t want my friend to have pity in her eyes or send me a “get well” card after our lunch. Luckily, my sister knows how to use mousse in her hair, gets regular pedicures, and has eyelashes added to her natural ones on a regular basis. I, on the other hand, would rather spend my money on fabric, thread and garden seed.
“Okay,” my sister began. “What do you want to do with your hair?”
“On my legs? My underarms? My upper lip?” The enormity of this project was starting to rattle me.
“I was thinking about ‘on your head,’ but we can talk about the other things too.”
There was so much catching up to do.
We decided that it might be a good idea to begin by digging the garden out of my toenails. My sister recommended a bright pink nail polish to go with my skin tones after my toenails were squeaky clean. There was also some talk about how foot callouses are not a good substitute for high heels.
I also got a quick lesson on makeup. Did you know that there is a concealer that can hide moles and freckles? (Just a tip: It doesn’t help with cellulite but don’t try wood filler either, it dries out too quickly.) Did you know that there is a lipstick that can “plump” your lips? I just hope I don’t set it down and mistakenly sit on it. And, wonders of wonders, there is an eyeliner that flows on in a narrow line that would make Cleopatra jealous.
With feet and makeup somewhat taken care of, my sister asked, “What are you going to wear to lunch?”
“Well, there is that blue flowered, long nylon shirt that covers most everything.”
“You mean the one you wore to your daughters’ baptisms, high school graduations and bridal showers?”
“Ah, Gee, have I had it that long? I’m kind of in a rut, aren’t I? I guess I was thinking that I wouldn’t buy anything new until I lost 40 pounds. I don’t think that is going to work, though, because instead of being down 40 pounds, I’m up five.”
My sister gave me more beauty and fashion tips and I was feeling a bit overwhelmed when I went into town to refill a prescription for my cholesterol later in the day. In the drugstore, there was a small selection of shirts for sale. On one hand, it seemed odd that there would be some clothing items in the drugstore, but then I got to thinking about it: If you have been bleeding and you come in for bandages, it is probably good to get a change of clothes.
I decided to splurge and buy a new shirt at the drug store for my upcoming lunch. It has longish sleeves so I can dab at the tears that may form in my eyes. And if my husband decides to come with me, I will be able to sop up some of his drool as he sits across from my friend.
I’m ready now for my lunch. It has been a lot of work just for me to pretend that I’m only hungry for a salad.