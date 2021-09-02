Getting a head to toe makeover just in the nick of time

An old friend contacted me that she was going to be in the area and was wondering if I would like to meet for lunch. Friend? Food? I’m definitely in for that.

It was shortly after accepting the invitation that I remembered that the last time I saw this friend, she was still super-model beautiful. She got her share of legs, and then a portion of what was meant to be mine. She had glossy, long blond hair without showing the scalp through parts of it. She did not gain the freshman 20 in college or retain any baby fat after her children were born. I should hate her, but I just can’t. She is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside.

I panicked a little at the thought of meeting with her though. I called my sister and told her of my dilemma.

“Help!” I said. “I need some beauty tips as quickly as possible.”

I have let the pandemic be my excuse to let myself go more than usual. I shouldn’t have. After all, I didn’t want my friend to have pity in her eyes or send me a “get well” card after our lunch. Luckily, my sister knows how to use mousse in her hair, gets regular pedicures, and has eyelashes added to her natural ones on a regular basis. I, on the other hand, would rather spend my money on fabric, thread and garden seed.

“Okay,” my sister began. “What do you want to do with your hair?”

“On my legs? My underarms? My upper lip?” The enormity of this project was starting to rattle me.

“I was thinking about ‘on your head,’ but we can talk about the other things too.”