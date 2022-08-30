Getting correct information to younger generation

Dear Michael: We love the way you put your articles together and have been reading them for years. The problem is our children do not take the time away from their cell phones or iPads to do any sort of reading. How can we possibly get them to receive information in a way they will read and understand. Our non-farm children just have no idea how tough it is out here on the farm and all they see are the dollar signs. We would like them to get your column and your thoughts on keeping the family farm in the family. – Avid Reader

Dear Avid Reader: I have noticed the change in ages of people seeking help. When I started back in the ’80s, the people were ages 40 on up. As I have been at this for some time, the ages I work with have now grown to 60 or 65 on up.

The biggest reason? As you put it, if your children do not receive it as an email or a text, they are not going to bother to read it. Even if they have an on-line subscription, they are going to search for the item they would like to read and skip over the remainder.

Farm & Ranch Guide, among many other farm magazines and papers, provides valuable information and resources for people in agri-business through many fine columns and columnists. Every two weeks there are tons of articles about everything in the world of agri-business and so much objective, pure information. Farm & Ranch Guide also provides an online e-edition every issue at farmand­ranchguide.com where you can get this information, as well as read my column. See page 4 of the e-edition to look for the Your Money section of the paper.

The problem is this next generation only reads what gets piped into their cell phones or emails. This, then, becomes a game of who can pay the most to get the information from their individual searches so that then they can send them down the information path the advertisers choose to lead them.

Google Analytics, Browser History, etc. are all ways for advertisers to track and see what young farmers and ranchers are searching. They then sell this information to the highest bidder among advertisers. Your children then get less than an objective raft of information sent to their attention.

This, I believe, has led to a lot of the divisiveness in our country today. The information is so prepackaged before it is even delivered, most people never hear the other side of the story. And if you happened to be someone who “searched” on a certain term, likely you have received a lot of propaganda supporting those “search” results.

In any case, if you would like your children to receive my column by email, just send me their email address and we can put it on our system so that every time I publish a column, they will receive a copy of it. Or, if you prefer text, send their cell number.

This would pertain to your non-farming children, as well as your farming children, giving your non-farming children a chance to read about and understand the other side of the coin in agri-business.

In addition, you can send me emails of people who do not receive Farm & Ranch Guide any longer.

Part of our new service also includes a reminder service. If you send me your birthday, your spouse’s birthday, your children’s birthdays, we can send out an email or a text to wish them Happy Birthday – as well as a reminder to you.

This service will also include pertinent information for you regarding estate tax and income tax changes, health care costs and savings, long-term care issues and solutions sent out every month or so. For it to be pertinent to you, we do need your date of birth, so you receive emails or texts regarding long-term care issues and your children receive one regarding different ways of caring for an elderly parent.

If this is the way things are going, we might as well join them rather than fight them. It is just time for you and for your children to start receiving objective, timely information in a manner that works for you.

It might be the only way to get your children’s attention. (My email is keepthefamilyfarm@gmail.com.)