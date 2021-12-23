Glow of Christmases past warms my heart more than southern sunshine

For the past 48 years, we have had our children and grandchildren around us for Christmas. This year we will not and I’ve been trying to mentally prepare for that. For my husband’s health, we will be spending the winter in a warmer climate and I’m emotionally struggling with what I know must be done.
The problem is, I am one of those “Christmas people.” The kind they write jokes and make movies about. I shop year ’round, constantly on the hunt for a gift that is “just right” even though it never is. I fill Christmas stockings for adults and children alike, even sewing two huge stockings for each person so one can be pre-filled and the other switched out on Christmas morning to save time and preserve the idea of Santa Claus.
In years past, I started decorating the morning after Thanksgiving. Two Christmas trees were decorated – one, a sentimental tree that had every ornament given or made by my children, grandchildren, family and friends. It was like a multi-dimensional scrapbook. The other tree was a grandchildren tree with candy canes and unbreakable ornaments and lots of lights and tinsel.
When there were enough lights indoors and outdoors to trip a breaker, the baking would begin. When the chest freezer was full of cookies and bars, large plastic tubs with tight lids were filled with goodies and set out in the frigid snow by the garage door, driving the raccoons crazy when they couldn’t open them.
We always had the grandchildren over to bake and decorate sugar cookies sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas and then took them shopping for gifts for their parents and siblings. After shopping, we’d come to our house and wrap the gifts and have hot chocolate and cookies. Then they took their gifts and cookies home and put them under their own trees. They were as excited about buying for others as they were about receiving gifts for themselves. I always took that as a good sign that their parents were raising them well.
In years past, we had a big meal on Christmas Eve and often a church service late at night. Christmas Day held breakfast, gift opening, stocking unpacking and dinner. The afternoon was filled with Bingo (with silly prizes which could be stolen by the next winner) and a Saran wrap ball game (which often turned dangerous). Late afternoon there were movies and popcorn. The evenings were “help yourself to leftovers” and I could usually be found napping by the lighted Christmas tree while the happy chaos sounded all around me.
Sure, it wasn’t all Hallmark perfect over the years. I would get tired and crabby. Sometimes someone got sick and shared that gift with everyone. My spouse didn’t agree to help and he often didn’t like my spending or over-decorating during this time of year. When the frustrations hit a peak, we’d have a good old holiday “discussion” that often ended in him finding things to do out in his shop and me crying into a batch of gingerbread. And there were times that the children would get into disagreements or someone would say something that hurt the other one’s feelings and there would be a frigid silence that was worse than the outdoor weather. But thankfully, those occurrences were infrequent and short lived.
But now when I look back, the glow of Christmases past warms me. I remember only the good things. I remember the excitement of the children and then the grandchildren. I remember reading the Christmas story from the Bible and the “Night Before Christmas” to little angelic children tucked into bed, so excited they could hardly sleep. I remember the “oohs and aahs” of things and the snuggling and the hugs and the appreciation of the treats that were had only at Christmas.
I am working hard to wrap my mind around a new reality for the holidays. My logical side says “it is time.” I am getting older. And the quiet of this place and the sunshine of it is healing. And it is only fair to my children that they begin their own traditions with their own families.
There is a penalty and a gift for having had these Christmases together. The penalty is knowing what I will be missing.
The gift is that I have those memories to miss.