Glow of Christmases past warms my heart more than southern sunshine

For the past 48 years, we have had our children and grandchildren around us for Christmas. This year we will not and I’ve been trying to mentally prepare for that. For my husband’s health, we will be spending the winter in a warmer climate and I’m emotionally struggling with what I know must be done.

The problem is, I am one of those “Christmas people.” The kind they write jokes and make movies about. I shop year ’round, constantly on the hunt for a gift that is “just right” even though it never is. I fill Christmas stockings for adults and children alike, even sewing two huge stockings for each person so one can be pre-filled and the other switched out on Christmas morning to save time and preserve the idea of Santa Claus.

In years past, I started decorating the morning after Thanksgiving. Two Christmas trees were decorated – one, a sentimental tree that had every ornament given or made by my children, grandchildren, family and friends. It was like a multi-dimensional scrapbook. The other tree was a grandchildren tree with candy canes and unbreakable ornaments and lots of lights and tinsel.

When there were enough lights indoors and outdoors to trip a breaker, the baking would begin. When the chest freezer was full of cookies and bars, large plastic tubs with tight lids were filled with goodies and set out in the frigid snow by the garage door, driving the raccoons crazy when they couldn’t open them.

We always had the grandchildren over to bake and decorate sugar cookies sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas and then took them shopping for gifts for their parents and siblings. After shopping, we’d come to our house and wrap the gifts and have hot chocolate and cookies. Then they took their gifts and cookies home and put them under their own trees. They were as excited about buying for others as they were about receiving gifts for themselves. I always took that as a good sign that their parents were raising them well.