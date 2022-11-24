Gratefulness is there in the small details of life

It is so easy to think of things to be thankful for if we really want to. Sometimes we think it has to be big things, but it is rarely the big things that make us happy.

Perhaps we are not capable of truly embracing really big things. For example if I won millions in a National Lottery, I would just pass out – stone cold on the floor and then spend the rest of my days worried that someone might try to take my winnings away from me.

But finding a bag of M&Ms that I had forgotten in the back of the cupboard? That’s something I can wrap my gratitude around.

In keeping with thoughts about being thankful for small things, I think most of us can agree that we are grateful to see another day, take another breath, and see another sunset. Those are easy things to remember and be grateful for. Sometimes though, we need to dig a little deeper into the “thankful well.”

We need to celebrate finding a pen in our desk that still has ink in it. We need to appreciate ChapStick in our purse when we face 40 mile an hour winds on our journey to the mailbox. We need to be exuberant over finding we have 10 cents more than we realized in our checking account.

Nature provides us with many easy moments of gratitude. I have often been surprised by the blue of a hatched robin’s egg when I come upon it in the grass. What a perfect color that is. And one day last week the barn cat, a mother of four young kittens, stood near her nest with four mice lined up on the floor and a proud look of accomplishment on her face. She reminded me to be grateful for the love and devotion of others.

And one recent day when some gloomy things had lined up like dominoes and fell against each other in rapid succession, I went for a walk. Hoping to step away from my unhappiness and be absorbed by the great outdoors, I began my walk briskly and with extensive mutterings that did not fall into the grateful category. As my energy waned and I slowed my walk, I noticed a movement at the edge of some tall grass. I slowly parted the grass and there, hunkered down was a tiny gray bunny, too frozen in fear to move.

I could see its rapid breathing and the thudding of its heart against his rib cage, much like mine had been when I started my walk in anger and frustration. I reached down and stroked his back with one finger for a moment before he slipped further into the long grass and disappeared. As I stood again, the anger had left my body, and left behind gratitude that nature had the ability to remind me of how inconsequential man-made problems really are.

My husband often accuses me of having “butterflies” in my world. He thinks that I often go too far in looking at the bright side of things; that sometimes my twist on something is far-fetched and over-reaching. While I can be as ungrateful at times as the most negative person in the world, I find that I work harder at finding the good in life with each passing year. The more I search for the good, the easier it is to find. Isn’t it better to have butterflies in our world than moths?

Maybe that is why I love Thanksgiving so much. It reminds us that we need to be looking for the best in everything. If we keep trying, we often can find it.

Happy Thanksgiving to all of you. I hope this year you will have many opportunities to be grateful.

And remember, if one of those opportunities includes winning a huge lottery, many of us would be willing to help you break that big blessing into smaller parts so you can truly enjoy it.