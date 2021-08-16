Great Western Trail’s path in ND momentously marked

The weekend prior to July 4th a very historic event took place at the Fort Buford State Visitor’s Center, southwest of Williston, N.D., at the confluence of the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers. This was a culmination of more than a decade of efforts led by historian Sylvia Mahoney of Fort Worth, Texas, retired NDSU President Jim Ozborn, now residing in Dickinson, and former news anchorman/historian Darrell Dorgan. With massive support from rotary clubs and dozens of volunteers they were able to permanently mark the Great Western Trail through North Dakota.
During the Civil War most able bodied Texans were gone to fight for the south’s cause, leaving cattle unattended, but also couldn’t ship cattle to eastern needed populations due to the Union’s control of the Mississippi River blockades. When they returned home, worthless four dollar per head longhorns roamed south Texas and Mexico by the millions.
Joseph McCoy, a young cattle trader from Illinois, moved quickly to establish holding and loading pens along the new railroad line and “Mud City” or “The City on the Plains” was built and Abilene, Kan., was born. Col. O.W. Wheeler brought the first herd of longhorns from south Texas to be shipped out in the fall of 1876, following a portion of Jessie Chisholm’s freighting route that would be nicknamed “The Chisholm Trail.”
Due to homesteaders crowding and the “Texas Fever” quarantine, John T. Lytle formed the L.M.S. Transportation Company, taking in Thomas McDaniel, Charles Schreiner and John W. Light as his partners and in 1874 blazed the “Great Western Trail” that would become the largest, longest and most famous of the entire Texas trail drive era. He swung it west of Fort Worth to Doan’s Crossing on the Red River and crossed the dangerous “Cherokee Outlet” and on to Dodge City, Kan., to stay west of the earlier trail problems. The Great Western Trail then pushed farther northward to supply government contracts to feed starving Native Americans on the newly established reservation.
With the buffalo slaughtered to near extinction, the northern plains rebounded with lush, fertile and free grasses. Packing plants to the east were paying up to $35 per head of the northern fattened longhorns, which spurred the mass exodus of southern outfits to establish headquarters as far north as southern Canada. Prosperity was enjoyed until the “killer winter” of 1886-87 wiped out many big eastern investors.
With the great generosity of Scott Olin of a Dickinson concrete plant, donating and molding several hundred six-foot tall, 250 pound square posts, engraved, “The Great Western Trail,” these obelisks were dug in, set and tamped every six miles along the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 85 from the South Dakota border, through Bowman, Amidon, Belfield, Grassy Butte, Watford City, Alexander, Williston and the final marker at Fort Buford. This marks the longest, largest and most famous of all the known Texas trail drives of the late 1800s.
Dozens of ranchers (including me), businessmen, Rotarians and more, volunteered our time, equipment and labor the past two summers for its accomplishment.
The Fort Union event celebrated the unveiling of the final obelisk and plaque of the 2000 mile cattle trail. Speakers included State Senator Majority Leader Rich Wardner, project managers Ozborn and Dorgan, an assistant to U.S. Senator John Hoven, State Historical Society Director Bill Peterson and Mahoney. Cowboy singer Bob Petermann of Wibaux, Mont., and cowgirl songwriter and singer Connie Gjermundson of Marshall, N.D., and I had the honor of entertaining.
History of the Great Western Trail has now been marked for generations to come.