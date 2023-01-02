Growing up bashful and shy – learning to accept it and myself

Here’s to all my bashful and shy cohorts. Growing up bashful and shy is a constant challenge, more often than not you are perceived as unfriendly or “stuck up” when the truth is exactly the opposite. You would much prefer saying, “Hi,” shaking hands and having a meaningful acquaintance, but you’re subconsciously on guard of the fear of rejection, so you let it pass.
You’d think this modern day texting would be a great breakthrough for us, not having to make a physical personnel connection, but it leaves me empty and cold. Maybe all the abbreviations are an insult to my dyslexia. I guess I have a bi-social personality. My dad was very outgoing and loved to visit, while my mother, Anna was extremely bashful and shy. Her family nickname was jokingly “Shyann.” Surprisingly JoAnn’s parents were of the very same venue as her dad knew no strangers while her mother has to deal with shyness. JoAnn knows all about shyness, as well. If it wasn’t for sports I’d probably still be peeking out from under a rock.
I started writing cowboy songs or poems for self and family amusement and to record extra-ordinary events on the ranch, mostly while waiting for cattle to come to feed on winter days. Nothing more. It wasn’t until JoAnn sent one of my poems into our statewide rural electric magazine where their family editor, JoAnn Winistorfer, published it and “flushed me out” to Greta Swanson, our North Dakota Arts Councils folklorist. Timing was such that I was sent to represent our state at the very first National Cowboy Poetry Gathering at Elko, Nev., in 1985.
My life changed – dramatically! I have since entertained for hundreds and hundreds of banquets and stage shows, something like over 800. I eventually realized I wasn’t alone. Masses of our population live with shyness, only having their small group of acquaintances and friendships. I slowly built confidence in myself to a point that I developed an attitude if people liked me, that’s great! If they don’t, that’s their problem, not mine.
I now have learned to enjoy meeting and visiting with people, never letting on my “other side,” but in truth I still need my seclusion of family, livestock, pets and remote ranch life for an anchor. My siblings excelled in sports and academics to abolish their shyness as far as I know, but we were all too shy to discuss it.
I was asked to do a weekly radio talk show that ended up running for a full decade. That worked out fine, talking into my phone from home, and my “radio face” worked out well. I always made sure I had shaved and combed my hair before air time.
The old joke is the farther you get from home, the more of an expert you become. Your local community is the last to accept your doings. I didn’t realize that until I learned that most all the other cowboy poets from all over the nation witnessed the same homecoming of their local haunts.
That leads me to an observation. If a person excels physically in sports events, their community is “on board” with them from the start, but in the art and literary world there’s first a silence of acceptance. You basically have to prove yourself at a distance before it comes home.
It was no surprise to me. I wasn’t a good student, in fact I hated school and my poorest subjects were English, literature and poetry, so to emerge with literary lines was a big shock to those that I grew up with. It was the farthest thing from their imagination. I was more into sports and outside activities, not classroom excellence. I was a “closet poet” – only my family knew.
My local community was numb to learn of my literary world, only after I came home from the Nationals. It took a while to sink in. I’ve always felt and still do that most anybody could do a better job at it than I do, given the desire and opportunity. I guess my strongest asset is humor. We grew up with it daily. Humor equalizes intelligence over education founders and stymies common sense.
I am very fortunate and humbled by Farm & Ranch Guide’s acceptance of my musings to share our family way of life in the western North Dakota badlands. Positive feedback has come in from all over the state of North Dakota and as far away as Minnesota from Bob and Barb of Bagley and Gary of Cloquet and, yes, many from right here in my home community of friends, acquaintances and strangers, all.
There is no place like home.