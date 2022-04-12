Having a professional work on your estate plan is crucial

Dear Michael: We want to do our estate planning, but we have had a meeting with the local attorney and all of it has just sat there for the past two years. He is either too busy or too focused on being city and county attorney to do our wills. We had purchased a large life insurance policy from our agent, and we wanted to set this up for our non-farming children while our farming son took over the business. No one seems to want to help us finish our process. What should we do? – Left In Neverland.
Dear Left In Neverland: Let us examine the second part of your question first.
You bought a large insurance policy from an agent. This agent made a large amount of commission for this sale. Now, he has no idea how to set up your wills so that this insurance is managed correctly.
Your first mistake was buying life insurance from an untrained agent. Not an uncommon thing for people to do. I have heard stories of people buying from some guy who stopped in their yard, never knew him before, but they bought a huge policy from him. Or someone at your bank sold you huge term insurance policies without informing you of the risk of causing estate taxes upon your estate.
There are a lot of agents – perhaps as high as 95 percent or more – who are not trained in any estate planning. These agents are great when it comes to covering a young family with term insurance to pay off the house, create some income and stability for the survivors. Your basic needs guy.
A lot of farmers go to great lengths to find a good attorney to help them set up and estate plan, accept huge charges for doing so, and yet buy one of the most efficient and precious assets in your estate from Joe Blow. All the money you just spent setting up an estate plan could be ruined by owning the life insurance incorrectly in your estate, or not having the correct passages in your estate to deal with such a large, liquid asset.
In estate planning, a life insurance policy is much like unsold wheat as an asset in your estate. Until the wheat is sold, it just sits in the bin. However, upon your death, this unsold wheat has a value attached to it and it becomes a cash equivalent in your estate. Same as life insurance – just an uncashed check!
Cash equivalents are often the most overlooked and under planned assets of your estate and, as such, often can cause as much harm as good. Why? They are seldom accounted for and often can cause estate taxes.
Let’s move on to your attorney who, much like life insurance agents, knows he does not have the right training to complete your will. Attorneys can go through law school without taking estate planning as a mandatory course.
It is better your attorney had said, or indicated, he cannot do the work necessary than to have someone do it that doesn’t know what they are doing.
A will that has moving parts in it is not an easy thing to build. You have a farming child, but what happens if that child does not farm after your death? Can s/he take the land and sell it outright for a much higher amount than the non-farming children’s split of your life insurance – if the insurance ever gets to them?
How does it work if you enter a nursing home and have to cash in your life insurance to pay for care taking the non-farming children’s inheritance along with it? Will the non-farming children feel that you used their inheritance for your care while your farming child still received an inheritance?
You need to have a professional estate life insurance agent. If this agent is any good, he will tell you how this life insurance fits into your short-term and long-term estate plan and how to protect it in the event of long-term care or estate tax issues. If you bought insurance from a guy at the bank, do not expect this to happen.
Once this is determined, then you must answer the “what if’s?” of your estate plan. If you need long-term care, how long does your farming child have to farm to receive the much higher inheritance than the non-farming children? How do you protect your non-farming children’s inheritance as well as the farm?
If you are not getting these answers from either your attorney or your life insurance agent, you need to keep seeking a professional in both areas.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.