Having a professional work on your estate plan is crucial

Dear Michael: We want to do our estate planning, but we have had a meeting with the local attorney and all of it has just sat there for the past two years. He is either too busy or too focused on being city and county attorney to do our wills. We had purchased a large life insurance policy from our agent, and we wanted to set this up for our non-farming children while our farming son took over the business. No one seems to want to help us finish our process. What should we do? – Left In Neverland.

Dear Left In Neverland: Let us examine the second part of your question first.

You bought a large insurance policy from an agent. This agent made a large amount of commission for this sale. Now, he has no idea how to set up your wills so that this insurance is managed correctly.

Your first mistake was buying life insurance from an untrained agent. Not an uncommon thing for people to do. I have heard stories of people buying from some guy who stopped in their yard, never knew him before, but they bought a huge policy from him. Or someone at your bank sold you huge term insurance policies without informing you of the risk of causing estate taxes upon your estate.

There are a lot of agents – perhaps as high as 95 percent or more – who are not trained in any estate planning. These agents are great when it comes to covering a young family with term insurance to pay off the house, create some income and stability for the survivors. Your basic needs guy.