Having an estate plan is imperative to save the farm

Dear Michael: We have my father and mother approaching the age of 80. They still have not done anything about their estate and now we are approaching retirement age and our children are working with us. We do not have an estate plan either. What can we do with Dad and Mom – their health is failing – to protect the land from going to a nursing home? – Three Generations.

Dear Three Generations: If you are thinking about retiring, this means that over the years working with your parents, you have developed quite an estate yourselves. Perhaps you got a break renting from Grandpa and Grandma which allowed you to grow your own estate. You all need some estate planning immediately.

Grandpa and Grandma need to think about an immediate transfer of their assets. At their age, it is likely they have some long-term care insurance. At one point, almost 40 percent of rural property owners purchased long-term care insurance in North Dakota, and they come from this generation. Beware though, because many people bought $80 to $100 per day coverage and have not increased it since. This does not make it useless and will be integrated into your plan.

You can transfer the property outright as a gift or you can set up a life estate whereby you or your farming children own the deed. If your farming child(ren) own the deed, you can take a second position on the life estate and receive income from this land once your parents pass, but you won’t have to go through protecting it again.