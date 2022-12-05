Hello, Charlie? Can you tell me who won tomorrow’s ballgame?

I have a nephew I’m very proud of. Well, that’s not fair, I’m actually very proud of all of my nieces and nephews. But Charlie was in a position where he could change the world, for me anyway, I thought.
My sister, Lila, went on to become a Registered Nurse after graduating valedictorian of Sentinel Butte High, then married into the well known productive agricultural Kalvoda clan of the “Custer Flats” out west of Fort Lincoln. Johnny, Charlie’s dad, took him over to the Mandan Airport when he was 16 and that did it. So many of our youth don’t have any idea of what direction they want to go in life, even as late as college, but Charlie was hooked from then on. He was totally enamored by aviation.
Following Mandan High, U.N.D. Grand Forks was his next step to take advantage of their state-of-the-art nationally respected aviation program. As a team member and later an Assistant Coach, they won four straight national titles of the National Intercollegiate Flying Association.
His first professional pilot employment was with Mesaba, a commuter air service based out of Detroit, Mich., covering the Great Lakes region. He then moved on up to larger planes and companies to expand worldwide, at times based out of Minneapolis, Denver and Anchorage, Alaska, where he routinely flew into the Orient. He has over 40 years experience as a commercial pilot, the last and on-going 25 with United, which has taken him to Europe, South America, Hawaii, Guam, the Philippians, Japan, Singapore and many others, some by way of over the North Pole.
People are also reading…
After the loss of his father in 2005, his mother continued her nursing profession, totaling 44 years at Bismarck’s St. Alexius, Sanford and Director of Nursing at the Mandan Villa Nursing Home, as well as teaching health career classes at Mandan High. After retirement she traveled the world with tour groups that even took her to New Zealand.
When Lila was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer and given an estimated six to nine months to live, Charlie “took leave” from United Airlines to care for her 24 hours a day at her house in Mandan, to avoid the nursing home routine. Along with support from many friends, including Yvonne, her childhood neighbor and life long friend, my wife, JoAnn visited very often as Lila bravely fought the odds for two-and-a-half years, with a bright attitude, never complaining, which climaxed her life long personality. Charlie was an earth angel to her.
With that same mentality of his mother, is why I approached my nephew years earlier with my “shot-in-the-dark” brain wave.
During his four year hiatus in Alaska is when I hatched my sure-fire, big time success scheme theory. With Charlie crossing the International Date Line, flying into tomorrow and back, I figured all I’d have to do was call him to find out who won each ballgame or world Title Boxing match, a full day before they happened (remember the Quantum Leap sitcom on television), and then look out Las Vegas – here I come. But his reality and honesty trumped out my ill thought, subconscious meanderings.
I guess I was born to stay a hard working rancher all my life and that’s fine, I love it. I always tell folks of other occupations when they visit our ranch and marvel over the beauty of the badlands that we work in every day, “Ya, it’s nice, but you know what? We constantly live three days from being broke, then die rich on paper.”
Ed, my good friend took it a step farther saying, “Three days – why I’m always a day and a half away.”