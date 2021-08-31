Here’s the deal why you need to use life insurance

Dear Michael: We have read your columns about the state of our country regarding our national debt. How do we make certain we don’t pay any taxes when the time comes? I know you talk about life insurance, but I don’t want my kids waiting around for me to die before they receive anything. I just don’t believe in life insurance all that much. What other suggestions do you have? – Seeking Answers.
Dear Seeking Answers: Saying you don’t believe in life insurance is like saying you don’t believe in CDs, or stock market accounts, or checking accounts. It is a financial instrument just like any of these other things with one important difference.
Over the years, I’ve had people tell me they won’t go to the doctor because they don’t want to get sick. They have told me you can expect rain if your dog eats green grass. They have told me not to walk under a ladder or break a mirror and a myriad of other superstitions. How life insurance got lumped into this group I will never know. If I buy life insurance I might die? Yes, you will die – because no one gets out of life alive – and that is the whole point!
Many people just have this innate feeling about life insurance that gives them the heebie-jeebies.
For those people who say I don’t want my kids waiting around until I die to get their inheritance, I have bad news. Your kids aren’t going to get ANY inheritance until you die, so does it really matter?
Now, people who have put two and two together have realized that using life insurance in an estate plan has a few benefits.
If it’s owned and paid for correctly it is immune to income taxes, estate taxes, long-term care costs, or you spent their inheritance because you lived too long.
Name one of your other assets that meet all of these criteria. Can you name one?
For some people, I tell them if they needed $1 million in their estate in cash, they have options.
They could borrow the money and pay three to seven percent on the money. Low interest rates are likely to go away soon, but even so, it would cost you the $1 million principal plus interest until you pay it off – probably another $300,000 – so a total $1,300,000 out of pocket.
Or you could just agree to pay the two and half percentage on the loan now and have the bank agree to put this money into your estate or directly into your children’s hands income tax free, estate tax free, etc., at the time of your death – which, coincidentally, is when all this stuff hits the fan.
However, you never have to repay the “principal” of the loan.
If someone came to you and said ‘Look, if you will pay the interest on my loan on this piece of land valued at $1 million, you can have it when I die!” Would you take the deal?
It may cost you $300,000 or $400,000, but you get $1 million worth of land. It could be next week, next year, in 10 years, but if the guy is 70 years old it is likely not going to be 30 years. Even if it is, and I end up paying the full $400,000 in interest, didn’t I do better than borrowing $1 million and paying $1 million plus interest?
Farmers seem to hate life insurance as much as they hate taxes. Why? Because they see it as an expense.
What they should be seeing it as is an asset. Yes, you own $1 million guaranteed – unlike so many other things in life you can buy that are not. They should see it as a cost savings over their lifetimes – not a cost addition.
As this U.S. debt picture becomes reality, more and more people are going to be scrambling to find assets that are income tax free, estate tax free, protected from long-term care costs and the cost of living too long.
Choose your solution carefully – and meet with a qualified estate planner today.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.