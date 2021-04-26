How ‘Broken Arm Bottom’ got its name – Part Two

Part TWO: Continued from previous issue ....
Danger lie ahead, for at the end of the bottom, sat a heavily infested hardwood side draw with a nasty, deep headwall at its bottom requiring a careful choice of trails at a walk to navigate through.
Chuck was the first to catch a glimpse of a coming wreck and overtook us. Leaning down and grabbing a close, tight grip on one of Trinket’s reins at full bore and pulled him into a half circle and shut him down. But, in the “fracas,” Trinket’s hinds sort of slid forward under his body and sent me free falling backwards in a very awkward landing. I reached out with my left arm to catch myself only to land on top of it as it bent backwards.
When my brothers got me up, my arm felt like it was twisting off, around and around. They boosted me back onto Trinket and slowly led us on in. I had already been dumped at top speed several times by now, but always forward and had perfected the “tuck and roll” technique, hang onto a rein, get back up, jump on and go again. But an awkward back fall is hard to prepare for.
After a quick diagnosis, my mother sat me up in the old pickup’s passenger seat and bedded my arm down in pillows as Dad drove me the rough and bumpy 30 miles into the hospital.
The break turned out to be right in the elbow joint with splinters running up the forearm. After a 10-inch long surgical incision, wire and screws and a six-week-long 20 pound full body and arm cast, the elbow was locked solid at an “L” shaped right angle. The next two years were filled with 300-mile round trips to special “Crippled Children Clinics,” followed by a second surgery with a bone specialist. After six weeks of immobilized casting, the elbow was still locked tight at the same position.
My parents decided to wisely leave it alone. I had a good usable forearm and hand and was in no pain. I was the happiest kid in the world, full up of being cut on and medical clinic smells. There was an outside world waiting to be conquered and at an early age I adjusted to a point that I didn’t feel one bit handicapped, in fact I used that big knot on my crooked elbow to my advantage in scraps.
In high school I excelled in sports. At six foot even, I specialized in rebounding during basketball where I could “out quick” and out jump bigger, slower kids, plus going up with one arm rather than both, I could jump a little bit higher. By accident I took teeth out of two opponents with that club elbow, not being able to get it out of their face on my way down. One I feel bad about yet today – the other, to be truthful, it never bothered me much. My right arm grew to near lethal strength where I could gun down runners sliding into third or home plate from the left field warning track.
At the height of the Vietnam War, I was listed “A-1,” but after a physical, because of that elbow, I was down graded to “4-F.” I always called myself a “conscientious rejection.”
My brothers and I followed the weekend amateur rodeo circuit for a few years. That right arm and death grip hand served me well on the bulls, plus I always seemed to get an extra point or two from the judges as they watched that bent left elbow leisurely swinging in front or over my head looking effortless. That’s only the ones I got covered, of course.
As time passed, due to accidents, I had two more surgeries on that left elbow, one at 2 a.m. to head off a fast moving staff infection. I tried to have them just put a zipper in it rather than sewing it back shut every time.
Just very recently, I had a complete “joint reversal” left shoulder replacement from a lifetime of hard knocks, including being buried neck-deep in a trench cave-in where a frozen boulder fractured it while repairing a water line leak. After the procedure, the head surgeon came out in the waiting room and told JoAnn that all went well but that elbow was the worst mess he’d ever seen, asking of its history. JoAnn busted out laughing and said, “You don’t have time for it – it’s a long, long story.”
The unnamed bottom next to the Bed Grounds Bottom still is referred to as “Broken Arm Bottom” from decades past and has long earned its merits.