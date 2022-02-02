How farmers and families can manage depression

Dealing with major depression is a serious challenge to individuals and families in agriculture.

Depression and suicide often occur among agricultural people and exposures to certain agricultural pesticides contribute to these problems.

Five factors are identified as contributors to the occurrence of depression among people involved in agriculture: 1) holding another job besides farming, 2) severe stress, especially if it poses an economic threat to the farm operation, 3) a farming-related injury, 4) pesticides that overly activate the nervous system and 5) the inherited drive to farm successfully, also called the agrarian imperative.

This column concentrates on what farmers and their loved ones can do to help themselves and others deal with depression.

Managing depression sometimes means doing things we don’t feel like doing at the time, but after we undertake them we feel better. For instance, when we feel depressed we want to avoid social interactions and retreat into seclusion, but after socializing enthusiastically for a while we begin to feel like we are behaving – no longer self-absorbed and now able to think positively.

Persons who are depressed need to make themselves engage in healthy behaviors, including the following, for these activities are protective measures and/or are beneficial producers of serotonin, norepinepherine and oxytocin, while maintaining a moderate level of cortisol:

• Prevent exposures to harmful chemicals that are known to overly stimulate the nervous system and which can eventually lead to depression, by using personal protective equipment such as gloves that are impervious to fluids, masks, air filtering systems and other forms of protection when handling toxic pesticides.