How important is the family name to a landowner?

Dear Michael: I was married before I married my current husband. I had two children – a boy and a girl. After I married my current husband, we had three more children – two boys and a girl. Throughout all our years, my husband has always raised the first two children as his own – even though he could not adopt them. My eldest son helped my husband as he grew up as he was the oldest boy.

Now everyone is older – my two younger sons are close to graduating from college. The problem is my husband seems reluctant to give my eldest son – the one who has worked with him – any sense of permanency in the operation and, as such, he has taken on another career to supplement his income.

Why does my husband react to my eldest this way? I know they get along and have worked side by side many years, but my husband always balks when it comes to making it permanent. – Tale of Two Families.

Dear Tale: Recently, with the dearth of anything worthwhile to watch on television, I happened upon a Netflix series that chronicles the time of the Vikings invading England.

In these chronicles, not only does the king have to be wary of the Viking invaders but he must watch his own court of earls of their own fiefdoms. They, too, plot to see how they can get their son on the throne by either selling out to the invaders or by secretly plotting the death of the king. It then becomes imperative for the king to have a male heir to carry on his name should he be killed by either side.

What does this have to do with estate planning?

Many people do not realize that most of the laws we follow today were once brought about by the English kings of the time to deal with different issues and strife at the time. They call it Old English Law and most of our laws have their basis in these old laws.

You have just witnessed what happened when the Queen of England died. Before they so much as took her to the morgue, the new king, Prince Charles, was instated as king. Within 24 hours of her death! Why? Because those are the laws brought forward from the times I speak about, and we have a modern instance of those old laws being followed. Of course, now they have Prince William as first child in line and William’s oldest, Prince George, as second in line.

Again, what does this have to do with estate planning?

I have often noticed with men who have either received their family’s farmland from their forefathers or who have spent a lifetime building their estate go through almost the same process as the kings of old do. In their hearts and souls, they would like their kingdom, their farm, to go to their eldest son. If they do not wish to take on the farm, then it goes down the line until one of the sons does take on the family farm – sometimes out of duress from their fathers.

Most importantly, they have this innate desire to make certain their name is carried on upon their death. It has been part of our history for centuries, so I would assume most men are not even aware they feel this way until they are confronted by a situation such as yours. Suddenly, deep down inside something stirs and rejects the idea of a child owning the farm who does not carry the family name.

As you stated earlier, your husband was not allowed to adopt your children and thereby give them his name. He, likely without even knowing why, doesn’t want this child without his name to be named as heir.

More likely, he is waiting until his two sons with his name, who are finishing college, to see how they will pan out. Will they be a productive part of the family business, and will they meet all the ideals your husband has for them? Is so, then the son from your first marriage is unlikely to inherit the family farm business no matter how long he has worked side by side with your husband.

It is something that is just part of a landowner’s DNA. To keep his name, his work, his dream alive the land must pass to a child who carries the family name. If all these children so named do not wish to partake in this, then the father is then forced to accept his name will not be carried on and may work with your son.