How lucky are we to witness nature at its finest?

It’s easy to get caught up in our daily routine year around that we take for granted the freshness and beauty of nature surrounding us in rural America. With long day-and-night, physical and mental over-taxing, a coup of negativism can rule.
There’s three-day, nonstop, howling blizzards threatening our entire annual income with cattle losses. Thirty and 40 degree below zero sorties and power outages can complicate matters with frozen water well pits dug deep into the earth, causing cattle to dehydrate. Spring calving can go from enjoyable to a nightmare with North Dakota’s swift and erratic weather changes.
An extreme drought is devastating. If continued for two and three consecutive years, it can set you back decades with your banker, if in fact you are of the lucky that survive. Endless 100 degree heat with strong winds doesn’t make for “good sailing” on dry ground. Raging wildfires, either man-made or natural, can wipe you out in one afternoon. Miles and miles of annual fence repair and upkeep from massive snow drifts; elk and antelope depredation are constant in the back of your mind.
Mechanical breakdowns of the cattle feeding pickup, tractors and haying equipment, when each day is of the utmost importance, can put years of aging on you mentally, in a flash. Year end annual record books show high supply and operating costs in a constant battle against low cattle price income to keep afloat.
I’ve always said, “If you are out in the mainstream of life, you’re in over your head.”
Years ago, JoAnn and I and our two sons, Lane and Lusk, went to a sawmill in the South Dakota Black Hills and pulled home a couple loads of nice, even pine logs and erected a guest house out on a point a half mile from our ranch headquarters, overlooking miles and miles of badlands’ natural, undisturbed beauty. Its primary focus was to house our annual fall archery hunters but, surprisingly throughout the summer months, we get a scattering of family vacationers that simply want to escape the “tourist trap” scenario.
While visiting with them to insure a satisfactory stay, I sympathize with them that it was pitch black last night – if only they had come a week earlier there was a full moon and galaxies with millions of bright stars. Their instant response is, “Oh, we sat out on the deck until midnight enjoying the dark and the faint sounds of the wildlife.”
It was a wake-up call to us. Little do we ever take the time to realize that the massive urban population never witnesses a pitch black night of nature, or a full moon and star galaxies for that matter, due to a constant flood of street lights. The somewhat rare and amazing northern lights are a far off dream to them.
To us the biggest natural phenomenon is the spectacular, ever changing views of the early morning mirages. From the heights of Brown’s Plateau, usually during early spring, the Little Missouri River bluffs rise, dancing high above the horizon. East and West Rainy Buttes from far away New England appear off to our southeast, while the Killdeer Mountains rise and fall in a matter of minutes from the distant northeast that are far over the earth’s sphere of normal view.
On other mornings the fog can be so thick and heavy up on the plateau that you have to push it away with your pickup bumper, while surrounding deep canyons are totally clear far below; while at other times it’s completely reversed where you can look over an ocean of clouds obliterating every low lying creek and canyon. With a simple turn of the head one can take the center out of extreme western North Dakota from Canada to the South Dakota border.
Just take a minute to reflect on the fact that we are an extremely small percent of the population to witness nature at its finest. With all the brutal violence and unrest worldwide, we are the luckiest primates on earth.
Treat your livestock with kindness and respect – you’ll find you will even like yourself better. And there’s not a psychiatrist in the world that can equal that of a puppy needing petting.