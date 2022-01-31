I ain’t changed a bit – I still use ‘ain’t’ when I talk

The 38th Annual National Cowboy Poetry Gathering at Elko, Nev., should be convening at present, but due to the worldwide health pandemic, it has been cancelled again for the second consecutive year. That gala event brings up a memory.
Just getting home from having the honor of representing North Dakota at the very first National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in 1985, I was asked to “give a talk” at Dickinson State University to a “Professors Conference.” I had received many phone calls and personal interviews statewide in the press, due to the fact I was a novelty and something new to cover, as most all other regional cowboy poets were still “unheard of.”
I was still “suffering” from extreme shyness but we were brought up to never shy from a challenge; you take it head on. The greatest lack of opportunity in life is not being able to recognize it and be ready for it when it occurs, so I reluctantly agreed not having a clue what I was going to talk about. With my undiagnosed dyslexia and bashfulness, I had a great fear of teachers – grade school and high school. But whoa! These were university professors!
In later years, I had learned to jot down an outline of my talks ahead of time, then memorize it and just talk off the top of my head because I couldn’t “read print” from a podium, but that wasn’t the case here. On the 70 mile drive from the home ranch I was still “numb” on what to say but as I was introduced to take the stage, reality hit me.
I began by apologizing for my short coming of education and my respect for those that were educated. A few short giggles came out of the crowd. Humor is always a good equalizer of intelligence and, unaware of it, that was my long suit, “ace in the hole.” Our family used it daily to the point it was a part of our dialogue to communicate.
If your audience gets a chuckle out of your “lingo,” it relaxes you which, in turn, improves your timing of delivery (which is vital), plus you’ve got their attention as to what you might say next.
It’s interesting to evaluate the adolescent years. If you’re good in sports, your peers have full respect and admiration of your physical abilities, but if you’re a “D-minus, undiagnosed dyslexic” that by accident, somehow emerges as an “intellectual” to the outside world – if they do finally respect it, it’s always kept to themselves, thinking if he can do it, I certainly could too.
That brings me to a point of a personnel friend that held a routine job, nine to five. He started writing western novels (in fact, he put JoAnn and me in one as the heroes) in his basement retreat after work, secured an agent and sold a whole series of books published by Zebra Western of New York City.
At coffee break one morning, he said he was confronted by an acquaintance saying, “That’s nothing great, I could do that.”
My friend calmly replied, “Of course you could, but you know what? You never will.”
That said it all, in simplicity of being ready to recognize and being ready to take on an opportunity when it occurs – it’s much easier to talk about it than to do it. You don’t want to conclude a book by its first chapter.
One of my dad’s favorite jokes was of the 25th high school reunion. The classmate “voted most likely to succeed” was in near poverty, while the dummy of the class was in riches – as the moneyed folks say, “doing very well.” At the closing festivities, the poverty stricken genius asked the dummy how he pulled it off. His reply was, “Just keep things simple. I buy things for a dollar and turn around and sell them for four dollars.” You can’t beat that old “four percent mark up.”
After the first round of chuckles, I confessed of my poor grades and just slid by on sports rather than intellect. I recalled of receiving failing grades in English for using “ain’t” in my dialogue, “but now a quarter century later you, that gave me failing grades, have hired me to talk to you and I still use ‘ain’t.’ ”
They all laughed loudly. I was on my way, complimenting their open minded-ness to accept my “local cowboy culture,” which years ago was looked down on and condemned, trumped out by “higher social dialogue.” We had become equal at closing.
I’m thinking of titling my autobiography, “I fooled ’em.”