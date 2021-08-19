I can still run! Realization came days later, but still ....

I discovered that I can still move quickly. It might be helpful to get a little background before I tell you what happened.

Our house sits on a slope overlooking a small winding creek surrounded by pasture. I mow the lawn up to an edge and after that, the long grass waves in the wind like the plains of the Serengeti. There are trees clustered in thick bunches in places between the creek and our yard.

My garden is small by most farmyard standards, but still seems to demand a great deal of time. The drought would have devastated it if I hadn’t put water on each plant every night. This loving gesture has resulted in some sad-looking plants like potatoes that are so spindly I suspect there might just be French fries underground.

The morning that I discovered my newfound speed was a beautiful one. The sky was that special blue of summer and the temperature was mild. The birds were singing all around me. It was like that mountain scene from “The Sound of Music” where Julie Andrews twirled and skipped around in pure happiness as she sang “The Hills Are Alive with the Sound of Music.” In fact, I was singing that song in my head as I hoed between the rows in the garden.

Suddenly I noticed that the birds had all stopped singing. The sudden silence was eerie. It was then that I heard a strange sound. It was a low-throated growly hiss. It was loud and yet deep and controlled. I had never heard that sound before ... or ... had ... I?

I thought my imagination was getting away from me. Maybe I didn’t hear anything strange after all. I picked up my hoe again to get back to work when I heard it again. It sounded like it was in the trees just behind the house – or maybe closer to the creek.