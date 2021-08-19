I can still run! Realization came days later, but still ....

I discovered that I can still move quickly. It might be helpful to get a little background before I tell you what happened.
Our house sits on a slope overlooking a small winding creek surrounded by pasture. I mow the lawn up to an edge and after that, the long grass waves in the wind like the plains of the Serengeti. There are trees clustered in thick bunches in places between the creek and our yard.
My garden is small by most farmyard standards, but still seems to demand a great deal of time. The drought would have devastated it if I hadn’t put water on each plant every night. This loving gesture has resulted in some sad-looking plants like potatoes that are so spindly I suspect there might just be French fries underground.
The morning that I discovered my newfound speed was a beautiful one. The sky was that special blue of summer and the temperature was mild. The birds were singing all around me. It was like that mountain scene from “The Sound of Music” where Julie Andrews twirled and skipped around in pure happiness as she sang “The Hills Are Alive with the Sound of Music.” In fact, I was singing that song in my head as I hoed between the rows in the garden.
Suddenly I noticed that the birds had all stopped singing. The sudden silence was eerie. It was then that I heard a strange sound. It was a low-throated growly hiss. It was loud and yet deep and controlled. I had never heard that sound before ... or ... had ... I?
I thought my imagination was getting away from me. Maybe I didn’t hear anything strange after all. I picked up my hoe again to get back to work when I heard it again. It sounded like it was in the trees just behind the house – or maybe closer to the creek.
Maybe it is the neighbor’s tomcat, I thought to myself. He’s pretty big and has fathered almost all the kittens in the tristate area.
Maybe he has a bad cold and a megaphone, my illogical thoughts continued, but deep down I knew that wasn’t probable.
I inched closer to the long grass to see if I could see anything. It wasn’t smart, perhaps, but considering that all this took place in a matter of seconds and to my knowledge there had never been anything larger than a raccoon in our yard, it almost made sense. After all, I was holding a hoe in my hands and I knew how to use it.
The third hiss-growl sound sent me running for the house. I unintentionally watered a strip of the lawn as I ran and my feet did an awkward dance with the garden hoe. It was then that I thought maybe I remembered that sound. It was the sound I heard when I approached the lions’ cage at a zoo many years ago.
When I got to the safety of the house, I locked the door. (Can big cats unlock doors? I wasn’t taking any chances.) And then I went to my computer to find a place that played animal sounds. The house felt colder as I listened to the sound of a mountain lion.
I called the neighbors who have small children and chickens and told them of my experience, in case they wanted to keep them indoors for the day. I called my son-in-law who is a hunter. It was hard to explain that I hadn’t actually seen anything, but I definitely heard it even though my hearing isn’t all that good anymore.
After about 45 minutes, the birds began to sing again and I didn’t hear any strange sounds as I peeked out the door. Apparently, if it was a mountain lion, he must have looked at me and thought, “Man that looks too heavy to drag around. Even though there seems to be plenty of meat on the bones, it isn’t worth the effort.”
A couple of days had passed before I realized what the true miracle of that day had been. It wasn’t that there might have been a mountain lion nearby. It wasn’t even the fact that I was safe when I would have made easy prey in the middle of the garden with nothing but a hoe as a defense.
The real miracle was that I found out that I can still run.