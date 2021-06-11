If only weight loss came as easily as memory loss

As we get older we tend to lose more things more often. Like names, for example. A memory pops up about someone and in the sharing of the memory, the name is lost. Then in the middle of the night, you sit up and shout a name like “Simon Schlepington!” and you can finally relax.

It’s not just names I lose. I tend to lose my cellphone, too. I set it down in odd places and can’t recall if it is in the pocket of my coat or on a shelf in the garage. Then I have to have my spouse call my cellphone so I can find it by the ringing. He sometimes calls me five time a day but does not speak a word.

I tend to lose my glasses, too. I don’t need them all the time and that can be a problem in remembering where I last needed them. I ask my husband to call them on his cellphone but he explains it doesn’t quite work that way.

And teeth. You lose some of them as you get older sometimes, especially if your genetics aren’t right, your childhood experiences with dental care were a bit off, and you love M&Ms and licorice a bit too much. Even after regular checkups and cleanings and daily brushing and flossing, this loss can happen.

Recently my dentist said, “I’m sorry, but you are going to lose some teeth.”

“Where will I find them?” I asked a bit bewildered as I had done everything I could to save them – I’d filled them, root-canaled them, crowned them all queens.

“Three molars have failed,” he said, examining the x-rays intently.

“I’m sure they can do better. Let’s retest them. Let’s give them more time. I’ll talk to them. They might just be going through a stubborn streak. They’ll grow out of it.”